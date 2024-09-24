Lord's under scrutiny again as prices rise for India Test in 2025

Ticket prices for next year's Lord's Test against India have risen once again, despite Marylebone Cricket Club coming in for severe criticism for the cost of entry to this summer's Test against Sri Lanka.

For the first three days of the India Test, which begins on July 10 next year, the cheapest adult tickets on offer are restricted-view seats for £90 each (£20 for under-16s). Those with a clear line of sight are priced between £120-£175 (£40-£50 for under-16s).

These prices compare unfavourably with last month's Test against Sri Lanka, for which the cost of unrestricted views ranged from £115-£140 for adults and £15-£40 for concessions.

That Sri Lanka contest concluded on the fourth day, for which just 9,000 tickets (approx one-third capacity) were sold. This was, in part, a reflection of England's current fast-paced approach to Test cricket, with several recent contests being wrapped up well in advance of the final day.

MCC came under further criticism for failing to offer any reduced-entry options until after tea on that fourth day, when the price fell to £15 for adults and £5 for under-16s. By then, however, there were just three Sri Lanka wickets left to fall, and the lack of advance notice further prevented a significant take-up.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Test, England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope said that the subdued atmosphere had been noted by his team.

"It was just like 'jeez, it seems quiet today'," he said. "I'm not sure if people expected the game to be done by day four or not. It's a shame it wasn't a full house because it was obviously a good day's play."

Despite Guy Lavender, the chief executive and secretary of MCC, announcing that the club would be conducting a review into its fourth-day pricing policy, there is little concession for fans who hope to attend on that day for next year's India Test. Under-16s will be admitted for £25, half the cost of the first three days, but tickets with a full view will still cost £90-£150.

MCC's rationale is that India are now the second-biggest draw in the English Test calendar, behind Australia, and the prices reflect the likely demand, which is in line with the policy adopted by other sports.

Lord's is also due to host the World Test Championship final in June, which is currently on course to be contested between India and Australia, a rematch of the 2023 final at the Kia Oval. Tickets for that match are set between £70-130 for adults and £20-£50 for under-16s.