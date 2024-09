Josh Hull, England's left-armer from left-field, prepares for shock Test debut

"Him even getting picked is going to give him a massive amount of confidence first," Pope said, when asked about the fact that five previous debutants under McCullum and Ben Stokes have all taken five-wicket hauls . The most recent of those, Gus Atkinson , has 33 dismissals this summer and his presence in the XI for the third Test, alongside Olly Stone , offers enough extra zip to allow Hull to exhibit his "point of difference" immediately. As evidenced by the fact that an exclusively right-arm pace attack bested Sri Lanka last week on a slow Lord's deck, England have not had to think outside the box to triumph this series.