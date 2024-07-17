Ben Stokes feels the need for speed as England move on from Anderson-Broad era

Prospect of Atkinson and Wood in same XI is early indication of attack England want for Ashes

From Thursday, James Anderson will be perched up on the England balcony in the Trent Bridge pavilion, at the side of the ground that is due to be renamed "The Stuart Broad End" before the start of the first day's play. Broad himself will be at the other end, on the ones-and-twos as part of the Sky commentary team.

Meanwhile, out in the middle, sandwiched by the gaze of 355 caps and 1,308 Test dismissals, a new era of English Test fast bowling will get underway. No pressure, lads.

And yet, despite this being the first time in 12 years on home soil that England have put out a Broad-and-Anderson-less XI, a familiarity remains. Chris Woakes will earn his 50th cap. Mark Wood will return to Trent Bridge, nine years on from taking the decisive wicket here to secure England's most recent Ashes success. Fresh from 18 overs in the first Test, Ben Stokes is on his way back to being the allrounder he once was.

The biggest change is England's shiniest new thing, Gus Atkinson , taking the new ball. Indeed, this promotion might also be the biggest indicator of what is to come. Not since a Test against New Zealand in 2021, when Olly Stone lined up alongside Wood, have England picked two genuine quicks in their attack.

This was always going to be the direction of travel as soon as the 2025-26 Ashes were put at the top of the in-tray, leading to Anderson's pensioning-off. Despite the deserved eulogies and celebrations of a remarkable career, it is in this second Test - only days after his Lord's farewell - that England have truly shown their hand. And while it is no overt criticism of Anderson, the England captain made no secret that speed was at the top of England's agenda.

"You ask any batter in the world, whether it be Joe Root, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, pace is a massive weapon that makes you do different things," Stokes said.

"It makes you think differently. But also there has got to be skill attached to your pace. Gus showed that last week, that he's more than just an out-and-out quick bowler, he's incredibly skilful. As is Mark Wood. The ability for him to be able to bowl as quickly as he does but have the control and swing as well is something that's very rare in someone who bowls that fast.

Gus Atkinson will take over new-ball duties from the retired James Anderson • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"It's an added bonus having people who you can select who can bowl at 90mph and above, but you still have to be very skilful with what you've got."

Trending towards a quicker attack tallies with the make-up of October's central contract list. Quicks populated every tier, from Wood on his three-year deal, down to the three development contracts, all of which were handed to fast bowlers: Matthew Fisher Saqib Mahmood (both capped at Test level on the Broad-and-Anderson-less tour of the Caribbean in 2022) and, most intriguingly of all, John Turner

Despite not featuring in four-day cricket since July 2023, Turner was plucked off the Hampshire bench to play for the County Select XI against West Indies at the start of the month and impressed with five in the match, including 4 for 60 in the first innings. It would be a rogue shout to elevate a 23-year-old with just three first-class appearances to his name this summer. But is it that much more bold than, say, parking Anderson?

Jofra Archer , meanwhile, is the biggest indicator of England's caution. An encouraging return at the T20 World Cup, with 10 dismissals across eight matches, does not mean a revision to the management's initial plans to reintroduce him to red-ball cricket in 2025.

"For us, it's about not getting too giddy with it," Stokes said on Archer's progression from his 18-month nightmare of elbow and back injuries. "If we don't see him until next summer, for example, because we're just making sure… if we don't have him for a year, let's say, but it prolongs his career for another two, three years, that's what we are looking at trying to do.

"We're not looking to rush Jof back. For me, as a huge Jofra Archer fan, it's just great seeing him back in an England shirt."

Moving the seam attack along won't be, erm, seamless. Atkinson has only opened the bowling three times in competitive first-class cricket. Wood, while not in need of overs under his belt to fire at full throttle, is making his first Test appearance after a chastening tour of India.

Woakes, too, is emerging out of a tough period following the loss of his father. Following a break from the game, he returned to action for Warwickshire in June, ending a four-month absence from competitive action.

His one wicket from 18 overs in the first Test showcased a lack of the snap and zip that earned him the Player-of-the-series gong for last summer's Ashes, despite only being parachuted into the series from the third Test at Headingley.

Woakes admitted a return to Test whites was his way of moving forward after his father's death., and it promises to be an emotional cap presentation for his half-century of appearances on Thursday, after a journey which began in August 2013. Stokes, who lost his father in 2020, empathises with his desire to use the game to process his grief.

"I'm probably guilty of that as well," Stokes said. "But we had a chat before the game started. Coming into his first game back for England, when you look at the grand scheme of things with what Woakesy went through, that was his first game back without his dad there. There was a lot more emotion attached to that game for him.

"I still think, even though he did not quite hit his straps like we're used to seeing from Woakesy, it was a good run-out - if that makes sense - coming into this week. He's played a game, obviously took some time out of the game because of an emotional time, but now he's back out on the field doing what he wants to be doing. There was a lot of emotion last week attached to Woakesy."

Meanwhile, Anderson's guidance in his new mentoring role was evident on Wednesday as he spent time coaching Stokes through developing a wobble-seam delivery. "I wish I had it last week when it was swinging," Stokes said. "I could have nipped one back in. Everything he said to me made complete and utter sense and made it sound like the easiest thing in the world to do ... but it's not."

For all the wisdom that will sit watching on from that balcony - and critiquing from the other end - this new iteration of the England pace attack must apply it out on the field. All while staying true to their own attributes that have them front and centre of this new era. A daunting ask, but one Stokes implores all incumbents - present and future - to relish.

"I think it's a great opportunity for someone like Woakesy and even myself to take on a bit more responsibility in terms of speaking to the bowlers.