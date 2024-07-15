WI coach Coley wants team to channel Gabba recovery for second Test against England

West Indies coach Andre Coley has called on his players to channel the resilience they showed in Australia earlier this year in their ongoing series against England, as they look to respond from an innings defeat in the first Test at Lord's

At Adelaide Oval in January, West Indies were thrashed by 10 wickets by Australia in the first of two Tests before responding with a famous win at the Gabba , with Shamar Joseph taking seven second-innings wickets. Ahead of the second Test at Trent Bridge, which starts on Thursday, Coley implored his players to believe they can set up a decider at Edgbaston.

"They would've taken a lot of positives from that," Coley said on Monday, when asked about the Gabba Test. "In terms of how we were able to bounce back, the process that we went through to be able to do that I believe is a lot more powerful [than the result].

"It reinforces the fact that in a series you could actually not start well but then compose yourself and come back in the series and be quite competitive, potentially set it up for a game-three decider. So there are real positives to be taken away, not only from the first Test here, but what we would've [faced in the] last six months."

West Indies Test coach Andre Coley at a training session • Getty Images

Coley suggested that his side have learned from the first Test, despite their heavy defeat. "Having been here now about two weeks, having a bit of time to acclimatise to conditions and actually getting time in the middle… yes, the result was not what we would've wanted and planned for, but I do believe that there's a lot to be had in terms of learning and takeaways.

"We admit that the side we have, it is young and emerging… but we are still very positive about how we are approaching the second Test. Everybody's in good spirits. We've been catching up with the players one-on-one and this will really be the first time that we'll be settled as a squad.

"There's been quite a bit of activity on and off the field leading up to the first Test and it's been a lot, I can imagine, for some of our players to have been able to absorb. So it's a massive learning for everyone, players and staff, and we are still very positive as we head to Nottingham."

Coley said there were positives to take from how his team fared with the ball in the first Test, having bowled England out for 371 in their only innings. But he called on his batters to try and put longer partnerships together, and also told them to raise their intensity in the field.

"We know the conditions will be testing: that's why it's called a Test match," he said. "We're not playing at home. Our conditions are going to be slightly different, but we do have it within our ranks to be at our best and to compete with England.

"There were periods in the game where [England] actually had to show really good application and grit… Jayden Seales, Jason Holder; you had Alzarri Joseph, his pace was back up; Gudakesh Motie played a fantastic role in terms of helping the captain, Kraigg [Brathwaite] to be able to control and [took the] key wicket of the captain [Ben] Stokes.

"So yes, quite a few positives. I would love to see us with a lot more intensity that we're known to show in the field. I thought in this Test match, we weren't at our best in terms of imposing ourselves on the England batters. That is definitely something that we need to be better at for the next Test."