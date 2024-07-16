Joshua Da Silva: England Ashes focus offers West Indies route back into series

Joshua Da Silva says he is not irked by England already setting their sights on the 2025-26 Ashes - but is more than happy to accept their generosity if such future planning allows West Indies back into the series.

A dominant innings and 114-run win at Lord's gives England a 1-0 lead in this three-match series heading into the second Test at Trent Bridge which begins on Thursday. The first Test was also James Anderson 's retirement party, coinciding with the start of a new era as Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith excelled on debut, with the former marking the changing of the guard with match figures of 12 for 106.

Anderson's removal from the team, and into a bowling coach role he fulfilled for the first time on Tuesday in Nottingham, was done with a view to regaining the urn in Australia in two winter's time. The move has been criticised in some quarters, not least for drawing focus away from West Indies.

Da Silva, however, does not see the move as a slight and understands England's motivation to prepare for Australia in advance. Especially if it means underestimating their current opponents.

"That's their biggest fixture of their calendar," Da Silva said. "So if they're looking forward, they're looking to groom some players to make sure they have their team ready for them. I don't think it's wrong of them at all.

"Nah, it doesn't hurt us. I don't study it especially. We still have to play the cricket. If they take us for granted we might get a win, or might win the series. For me, I take that as a favour."

Last week's dispiriting defeat was followed by an honest discussion among the touring party. The batting efforts of 121 and 136 were the main point of conversation. Although leeway was given for the lack of experience in English conditions, the onus was put on individuals failing to hit their marks.

Gudakesh Motie was West Indies' top-scorer in the match with 31 down at No.9 in the second innings, among a handful of other starts and single-digit scores. On day one they collapsed from a solid 88 for 3 to 121 all out, before they were reduced to 55 for 5 in their second innings the following afternoon.

James Anderson dismissed Joshua da Silva for his 704th and final Test wicket • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Da Silva, who pocketed a two-ball duck and nine in his two innings, is optimistic that amends can be made at Trent Bridge.

"Obviously in the batting a few of us didn't stick our hands up," Da Silva said. "We had a few soft dismissals.

"We are pretty disappointed after the first Test. We have put that behind us, we've had our discussions, and we are looking forward to the second Test. We are doing everything we can, rebuilding, and going hard forward into the next Test.

"It might not look like it, but we've taken a few positives. A lot of guys got starts and just didn't carry on. We talked about soaking up more pressure and how we are going to deal with those situations if we are put in them again. Not losing wickets in clusters.

"It's about reminding ourselves of the process and trusting that process because all of us have a different way of going about it. It's just about trusting our own game and making sure we get the job done."

West Indies trained on Tuesday morning, pushing through the rain that arrived at the end of their session in the outdoor nets. Shamar Joseph , who suffered from stiffness in his left hamstring during the first Test, was able to bowl despite doubts as to whether he would be able to continue in the XI for the second Test. He could yet be replaced the uncapped Jeremiah Louis , whose brother Mikyle made his debut at Lord's.

"He should be good, yeah," Da Silva said, on Shamar. "I am not part of the medical team so I can't really comment. But he bowled a couple in training so I'm sure he will be alright."

Da Silva also insists Anderson's farewell was not a distraction for the visitors, barring the odd bit of ceremony: "It was the first time I had to walk out, every morning of a Test match, in a line."

The wicketkeeper batter became Anderson's 704th and final Test victim on Sunday, the veteran signing off with a trademark pearler to take the right-hander's edge through to Jamie Smith.

"I tried my hardest not to be one of those wickets but unfortunately I got a good Jimmy seed," Da Silva said. "I told him after the game I was trying really hard, and he had a good laugh. What a legend he is, and I'm happy I don't to have to see him again."

For da Silva, the next few days are as much about improving his own output as helping those around him. With 27 caps, he is the fourth most experienced member of the squad, and he is the only one of three players - along with Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Holder - to score a century against England.

That came in March 2022 , a match-winning effort to secure a 1-0 series win that, ultimately, set England on their way to a new Test captain and coach in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. It remains da Silva's only century in the format, though he still sees his experience as something for less seasoned teammates to lean on.

"Oddly enough, yes and no," Da Silva said when asked if he feels like a senior man in the dressing-room. "I'm in the front row of the team picture now so that says a lot!

"I like to think that I've played enough, have a bit of experience. I don't know everything and am far from knowing everything about Test cricket so I'm still learning off Kraigg, Jason and Alzarri especially. I hope to see that some of the boys can ask me some questions and just look up to the games that I've played."

Da Silva also echoed head coach Andre Coley in calling for a repeat of the resilience the team displayed against Australia at the start of the year when they squared a two-match series at the Gabba after a similarly dismal loss in Adelaide.