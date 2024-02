Rehan, the 19-year-old, featured in England's first three Tests against India. He picked up 11 wickets at an average of 44, including a match-haul of 6 for 153 in Visakhapatnam . He was, however, left out of the England XI for the fourth Test beginning in Ranchi. It is understood Ben Stokes' decision to omit Rehan was not related to him having to return home, which only emerged after the team had been announced at 1pm on Thursday. Rehan was present at England's final training session that afternoon, helping out with various drills. He flies home on Friday, day one of the fourth Test.