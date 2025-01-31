ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Associate bowling nominees: Big days for USA
Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar and Nosthush Kenjige gave their side memorable victories
3 for 25 vs Bangladesh
second T20I, Houston
USA's preparation for a home T20 World Cup couldn't have started on a better note: they toppled Bangladesh twice in three days. It was fast bowler Ali's relentlessness in the death overs that helped them clinch the series in the second game. Defending a middling 144, he didn't have the best start, going for 16 in his first two overs without a wicket. But when he came back on with Bangladesh requiring a very manageable 21 in 18 balls and a set Shakib Al Hasan still around, Ali struck gold. He removed Shakib off the first ball of the 18th over before pinging Tanzim Hasan Sakib in front three deliveries later and conceding only six in the over. Defending 12 in the final over with one wicket remaining, Ali had Rishad Hossain caught behind to spark delirious scenes in the USA change room.
3 for 7 vs Namibia
T20 World Cup, Bridgetown
While Oman did not manage a win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, that they came mighty close against Namibia was down to medium-pacer Mehran. Defending a mere 109, he was introduced into the attack in the eighth over where he conceded just four runs. When he returned in the death, Namibia were comfortably placed, needing 18 off the last three overs. Mehran's first ball went for four byes, but he took the wicket of JJ Smit and no more runs came off the over, making Namibia jittery. In the 20th, Namibia needed five to win: Mehran bowled Jan Frylinck first ball, followed by a dot, the wicket of Zane Green lbw, and three runs off the fourth and fifth balls, so that Namibia needed two to win off the final delivery. Mehran pitched it on a good length outside off and David Wiese couldn't get his bat to it, but managed to scramble a run off the bye to tie the game. Namibia went on to win the Super Over.
2 for 18 vs Pakistan
T20 World Cup, Dallas
In one of the most important games in USA cricket history, left-arm fast bowler Netravalkar came in clutch when his team needed him the most. With USA electing to field, Netravalkar bowled in the powerplay, controlling the swing and seam movement available well to concede only eight runs off his first three overs and getting Mohammad Rizwan squared up and nicking one for 9. In his last over, the 19th, Netravalkar cleaned up Iftikhar Ahmed and finished with impressive figures of 4-0-18-2, but his job wasn't done. With the game tied, Netravalkar was handed the task of defending 18 in the Super Over. He stuck to his lengths and gave away only one four (there were also four byes) as USA recorded a memorable win.
3 for 30 vs Pakistan
T20 World Cup, Dallas
While Netravalkar was doing his thing against Pakistan, left-arm spinner Kenjige chipped in at the other end and was key in restricting Pakistan to below 160. He opened the bowling and was smashed for a six third ball by Rizwan. But that did not deter Kenjige, who removed Usman Khan in his next over. Then came the blows that sucked the wind out of Pakistan's charge. In his final over, the 13th of the innings, Kenjige first removed the set Shadab Khan for a 25-ball 40 and then pinned Azam Khan in front of the stumps first ball to have Pakistan struggling at 98 for 5.
4 for 19 vs South Africa
T20 World Cup, Kingstown
Nepal might not have won a match at the 2024 T20 World Cup, but they made a few teams very nervous. One of them was South Africa, who were caught in a tangle by allrounder Bhurtel. Though known more for his batting, Bhurtel could do no wrong with his legbreaks in Kingstown. Introduced into the attack in the tenth over, he kept South Africa, who had made only 53 till then, on a leash, conceding only four in his first over. He picked up the key wicket of Aiden Markram in his second, which went for two runs. In his third, Bhurtel sent back Heinrich Klaasen. His last was the final over over of the innings, in which he dismissed Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada off consecutive balls to restrict South Africa to 115 for 7, a total that proved just enough.
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo