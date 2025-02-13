ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 women's debutant of the year: The Voll game

It was only a sign of things to come: she went go on to make her T20I and Test debuts later in the season.

Key moment

Hurt after being bowled out for just 100 in the first ODI, India were looking to get back at Australia in the second game and bolstered their XI with an additional batting-cum-spin resource. But Voll began with a flurry of fours, hitting four inside five overs and there was no looking back. She added 130 for the opening wicket with Phoebe Litchfield and romped to her maiden ODI hundred in only 84 balls.

Voll scored 482 runs at a strike rate of 143 in the 2024-25 WBBL season • Getty Images

The numbers

21 years 125 days Voll's age when she scored her first ODI century. That made her the Voll's age when she scored her first ODI century. That made her the third-youngest Australian to score a hundred in women's ODI after Meg Lanning (18 years 288 days) and Litchfield (20 years 101 days).

What they said

"There's so many batters in domestic cricket at the moment who could easily play international cricket, it's just who is the best one and Volly has definitely earned her place and it's tough to keep her out of the side."

- Phoebe Litchfield

"She has taken to it [international cricket] like a duck to water. She knows her game pretty well after doing it for a while in domestic cricket, so I think that has really helped her come into international cricket with a bit of confidence in her own game and her own form."

- Beth Mooney

The closest contender