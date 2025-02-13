ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 women's debutant of the year: The Voll game
The 21-year-old Australian opener has gone from strength to strength over the last year, including scoring her first ODI hundred
Georgia Voll (Australia)
Four of Voll's five WBBL seasons thus far have come with Brisbane Heat, a team with natural power-hitters in Grace and Laura Harris. Yet Voll managed to establish a reputation of striking the ball cleanly while holding her shape, even if she had not managed to get the run charts ringing. A 17-ball 31 against Adelaide Strikers in 2021 or her first ever T20 half-century a year later were reminders enough.
Moving to Sydney Thunder ahead of the 2024-25 season, Voll grabbed the opportunity to bat at the top with a couple of nineties. Another 98 for Queensland made the choice for Australia's selectors too easy when Alyssa Healy suffered a knee injury ahead of the home ODIs against India last December. The first two matches were in her hometown, Brisbane, and she made hay, hitting an unbeaten 46 in a low chase before notching up her first international century. Her strokeplay and clarity of shot selection stood out, and she carried her early promise from domestic cricket to the big stage.
It was only a sign of things to come: she went go on to make her T20I and Test debuts later in the season.
Key moment
Hurt after being bowled out for just 100 in the first ODI, India were looking to get back at Australia in the second game and bolstered their XI with an additional batting-cum-spin resource. But Voll began with a flurry of fours, hitting four inside five overs and there was no looking back. She added 130 for the opening wicket with Phoebe Litchfield and romped to her maiden ODI hundred in only 84 balls.
The numbers
21 years 125 days Voll's age when she scored her first ODI century. That made her the third-youngest Australian to score a hundred in women's ODI after Meg Lanning (18 years 288 days) and Litchfield (20 years 101 days).
What they said
"There's so many batters in domestic cricket at the moment who could easily play international cricket, it's just who is the best one and Volly has definitely earned her place and it's tough to keep her out of the side."
- Phoebe Litchfield
"She has taken to it [international cricket] like a duck to water. She knows her game pretty well after doing it for a while in domestic cricket, so I think that has really helped her come into international cricket with a bit of confidence in her own game and her own form."
- Beth Mooney
The closest contender
Asha Sobhana
After a breakthrough season for champions RCB in the 2024 WPL, Asha made her international debut in ideal conditions - in a T20I series in Bangladesh. Possessing a mean googly and an ability to hurry batters, she returned 2 for 18 on T20I debut. She also put on a notable show on ODI debut, dismissing Marizanne Kapp for her first wicket in the format and picking up 4 for 21. She went on to play the T20 World Cup, taking five wickets in three matches, although India were eliminated in the group stage.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7