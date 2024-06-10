Farhan Ahmed, Rehan's younger brother, signs for Nottinghamshire aged 16

Farhan Ahmed , the England Under-19 offspinner and younger brother of Rehan Ahmed , has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Nottinghamshire, his first senior contract with the county.

Farhan, 16, is the second Academy product to sign permanent terms with the club in recent months, after Freddie McCann joined the playing staff in November, and comes after a run of appearances for the club's Second XI, in between his academic studies, over the past two seasons.

"There is no doubt that this is an exciting time for Farhan and the club," Peter Moores, Nottinghamshire's head coach, said. "He is a player with bags of talent and a high ceiling in the game. He's a grounded individual, though, and he knows the work starts now for him to fulfil that potential in the years ahead.

"He's focused on forging his own path in the game, and he'll have our full support as he begins to do that."

Like his elder brother Rehan - who was England's youngest Test debutant, aged 18 years and 126 days, when he played at Karachi in December 2022 - Farhan was just 15 when he featured in England's Under-19 World Cup campaign in South Africa in January.

"I'm obviously very happy and excited to have signed this contract - it is something I've been working towards since I started playing cricket," Farhan said. "For it to be for my home county is a dream come true, too. The history of the club is clear, and to be part of it myself is something I am looking forward to.

"I've seen other players make that step from the Academy onto the pro staff then play first-team cricket, which gives me confidence that I can do the same in the years ahead.

"Equally, I don't want to look too far ahead. I'll do my best to take every chance I'm given and keep improving as a player in all aspects, while I hope I can help put Nottinghamshire in winning positions when I get the opportunities."

Farhan joined Nottinghamshore's academy in 2022, having taken 86 wickets in 57 games for the county's Under-18s.

"Farhan has been with us for seven years now, and his talent has been obvious across that time," Matt Wood, the Elite Pathway Manager, said. "He is a clever bowler - he's very mature in that sense - and his trajectory over the last couple of years has been exceptional.