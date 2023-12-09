Former West Indies offspinner and selection chief Clyde Butts dies at 66

Butts was a very successful domestic cricketer in the Caribbean but couldn't quite replicate that at the Test level

Clyde Butts , the West Indies offspinner of the 1980s, died in Guyana on Friday at the age of 66. According to several publications the Caribbean, Butts died in an accident.

Butts, who also captained Guyana in the 1980s, had a first-class career that ran from 1980-81 to 1993-94, playing 87 games in the format. He also played seven Tests, debuting against New Zealand at home in Georgetown in April 1985 , and going on to play in Pakistan, New Zealand and India.

Though a very successful bowler in the Caribbean domestic circuit - 348 first-class wickets at an average of 24.19, including 23 five-wicket hauls - Butts couldn't quite make a mark in international cricket. In those seven Tests, including five in the subcontinent, he picked up only ten wickets, and had an average of 59.50.

After retirement, Butts served as manager of the West Indies Under-19 team and, more recently, as chairman of selectors when West Indies won the 2012 men's T20 World Cup.

I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Clyde Butts. A true gentleman of the game and a wonderful man. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP Buttsy — Carl Hooper (@CarlHooper) December 9, 2023

"Clyde Butts, a stalwart figure in West Indies' first-class history, displayed extraordinary adeptness as an off-spinner and captain for Guyana. His legacy extended beyond the field, earning him recognition as a statesman and ambassador for the game in Guyana and the region," Dr Kishore Shallow, Cricket West Indies president, said in a statement. "In retirement, his unwavering commitment to coaching reflected his dedication. He tirelessly invested hours, nurturing young talent and passionately fostering their development within the sport.