Gary Stead appointed as Andhra head coach for 2025-26 domestic season

"Andhra cricket enters a new era under his guidance, aiming for bigger milestones and top-tier performances this season," the Andhra Cricket Association wrote on social media.

Stead, 53, is New Zealand's most successful coach with three global limited-overs final appearances (2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy) and a historic 3-0 Test series win in India. Before that, he had coached New Zealand Women to the final of the 2009 ODI World Cup and the 2010 T20 World Cup. He also coached Canterbury to three titles and a final in the Plunket Shield, New Zealand's domestic red-ball competition, from 2013 to 2017.

As a player, he made five Test appearances for New Zealand and made 278 runs at an average of 34.75. He also played 101 first-class games and 103 List A games, where he made 4984 and 2173 runs respectively.

Andhra had finished sixth in their group in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy with just one outright win from seven games. They failed to qualify for the knockouts in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy too, and lost in the preliminary quarter-final in the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.