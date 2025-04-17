Voll and Flintoff handed Australia central contracts

Voll's deal was largely a formality after a breakout season where she debuted across all three formats and scored a maiden ODI century against India followed by a brace of T20I half-centuries against New Zealand, stepping into the shoes of the injured Alyssa Healy at the top of the order.

Flintoff, though, remains uncapped at international level although was called up for 2023 tour of Ireland has long been marked as a player for the future and has featured for Australia A including in the recent series against England A where she claimed five wickets in the four-day game.

However, her elevation comes after a 2024-25 season where she had a poor WBBL for Melbourne Stars with 59 runs in seven innings and just three wickets. Her batting returns in the WNCL for Victoria were much stronger with 330 runs at 33.00 although her eight wickets came at 59.25.

Back in 2022, as a 19-year-old, Flintoff struck the fastest WBBL half-century from just 16 balls against Adelaide Strikers.

"Tess is an exciting young player who we can see having a long future in the green and gold," national selector Shawn Flegler said. "Having overcome injury we're looking forward to seeing her fit and firing throughout summer which adds further depth to our pace-bowling stocks.

"Georgia has made a sensational start to her international career, showing her immense talent from the onset and playing a pivotal role for the team in the absence of Alyssa Healy at the top of the order.

Georgia Voll has made an impressive start to her international career • Getty Images

"Her ability to adapt to the various formats has been impressive and will come into play with an ODI World Cup later this year and a multi-format series against India in the new year."

Meanwhile, left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Jonassen has not played for Australia since December 2023 although has remained a consistent performer in domestic cricket and T20 leagues, most recently in the WPL for Delhi Capitals.

Alana King, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux, the latter who missed the Ashes and New Zealand tour with a knee injury, are now ahead of her in the spin-bowling pecking order.

"While Jess Jonassen has not been included on this year's list, we're always keeping an eye on players outside of the squad and she is no exception," Flegler said.

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck retains her place on the list as she continues her recovery from the shoulder injury she suffered early in last year's T20 World Cup.

Players not awarded contracts as part of the initial squad of 18 can earn upgrades throughout the year by accruing 12 upgrade points. Players receive five points for a Test match, two for an ODI and two for a T20I.

Australia do not play again until an away series against India ahead of the ODI World Cup which is expected to start in late September. The home season features a multiformat series against India which will be followed by a tour of West Indies in late March and April which will also feature a Test match.