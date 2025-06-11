Rowe, Plimmer, Gaze in strong New Zealand A squad for white-ball tour of England

Among the batters are Plimmer, Jess Watkin and Izzy Sharp, as well as wicketkeeper-batters Gaze, Bella James and Polly Inglis, allrounders Emma McLeod and Flora Devonshire, and bowlers Rowe, Molly Penfold and Bree Illing, who have all played for New Zealand. The ones in the squad to not have made their international debuts are batting allrounder Anna Browning, and medium pacers Amie Hucker, Emma Black and Nensi Patel.

Rowe (107 internationals), Plimmer (67) and Gaze (55) are the most experienced players in the line-up, while Watkin (15) and Penfold (24) have also been around the senior set-up for a while now. The other six internationals won their first New Zealand caps between 2024 and 2025, all but James earlier this year.

England A vs New Zealand A schedule June 23 - 1st one-dayer, Derby

June 26 - 2nd one-dayer, Derby

June 29 - 3rd one-dayer, Chelmsford

July 4 - 1st T20, Chelmsford

July 6 - 2nd T20, Beckenham

July 8 - 3rd T20 - Beckenham

No captain has been named for the side yet. Canterbury men's assistant coach Brendon Donkers , who will lead the coaching unit of the side with support from Craig McMillan and Peter Borren, will name the captain "once the squad have assembled in England".

"We're really excited to be sending this group of talented players to England," New Zealand Cricket's head of women's high-performance Liz Green said in a statement. "They'll get the chance to further their game by facing a strong opponent in different conditions whilst getting a taste for what international touring is like.

"Generating elevated playing opportunities is key for building experience and depth. It's also an opportunity for us to assess high potential players at the next level and test their readiness for international cricket."

New Zealand A squad for white-ball tour of England