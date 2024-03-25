Harry Brook to make Yorkshire comeback in early Championship rounds

Yorkshire's opening match of the season starts on April 5 at Headingley against Leicestershire. "Now that Brooky isn't going to the IPL, I suspect he's going to be available for us for the first few games, including [against] Leicestershire," Gibson told the Yorkshire website.

Brook said in a statement when pulling out of the IPL that "nothing is more important to me than family". His decision to withdraw will enable him to be with them in Yorkshire while still playing competitively.