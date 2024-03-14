Darren Gough steps down as Yorkshire managing director of cricket

Darren Gough has stepped down as Yorkshire's managing director of cricket, the club has announced.

Gough, the former Yorkshire and England fast bowler, took on the role in an interim capacity in December 2021, in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis that saw a swathe of the club's management depart. He oversaw the appointment of Ottis Gibson, the current head coach, and a raft of changes to the playing squad as Yorkshire sought to rebuild.

"It's been an absolute honour to work for my boyhood club over the last two seasons," Gough said. "Having stepped in at a very challenging time, we've worked hard to steady the ship and develop our cricket department to ensure we can return to the top tier of English cricket.

"In my time here, we have achieved a great deal that I am proud of. The men's squad has been totally rebuilt with significant improvements behind the scenes across all support areas. This has put both the men's team and the Northern Diamonds in a much better place to be able to compete going forward.

"The performance pathway is thriving and continues to lead the way nationally, and there is a real energy around what is happening with the Women's game and the next few years will be transformational I'm sure.

"Following conversations with the club, I have decided now is the right time to step away from my role and give someone else an opportunity to take our playing squads forward. I'd like to thank all of our players, staff, members and fans for their considerable support over the last few seasons and wish them all the very best for the coming year.

"I will always be a Yorkshire Cricket supporter and look forward to returning to watch our teams in the coming years."

Gough, who worked as England bowling consultant in 2020, had previously carved out a successful media career and was part of the talkSPORT team broadcasting England's recently concluded Test tour of India.

Stephen Vaughan, Yorkshire's chief executive officer, said: "It's been an absolute pleasure to work with Darren since taking on this role. The contribution he has made to stabilise the club and drive our playing squads forward has been critical and, I know that, as a Yorkshireman who lives and breathes this club, he has been so proud to carry out the role.

"The work that Darren has done over the last two seasons has built some fantastic foundations and we are very grateful for his time, commitment and the manner in which he has set about his role."