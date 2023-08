Tammy Beaumont, who recently scored the first century in the Women's Hundred, has also nominated

Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone headline a group of England players who are the latest to be confirmed for the WBBL draft on September 3.

Knight, the England captain, is eligible for retention by Sydney Thunder having originally been due to join last season before being ruled out by injury.

Ecclestone, who is the No.1-ranked bowler in ODIs and T20Is, was a key part of Sydney Sixers' run to the final in 2022-23 where she claimed 20 wickets at 17.90 with an economy of 6.29 while made her runs at a strike-rate of 159.49.

Alice Capsey , one of the most exciting young batters in the game, is also in the mix and played for Melbourne Stars last season.

Tammy Beaumont became the first batter to score a century in the Women's Hundred • ECB via Getty Images

The England cohort is the second group of players announced for the inaugural WBBL draft following an initial five names which included India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

How retention picks work

Players in both the WBBL and BBL overseas player drafts will be an eligible retention player if they fit any of the following criteria: