Ibrahim Zadran fined, handed demerit point for breaching code of conduct

The incident happened during the 37th over of Afghanistan's innings when Zadran hit an equipment near the dressing room with his bat after being dismissed for 95 off 111 balls. This was Zadran's second successive dismissal in the 90s. In the second ODI, too, he was out for 95.

This meant a breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match".

Since Zadran admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Graeme Labrooy, there was no need for a formal hearing.

This was Zadran's first offence in a 24-month period. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is - whatever comes first for the player.