Zadran, Nabi, Sami and Rashid star as Afghanistan sweep Bangladesh 3-0

Afghanistan 293 for 9 (Zadran 95, Nabi 62*, Saif 3-6) beat Bangladesh 93 (Saif 43, Sami 5-33, Rashid 3-12) by 200 runs

Afghanistan completed their decimation of Bangladesh , wrapping up a 3-0 ODI series win with a 200-run win in the third game in Abu Dhabi. After managing to put up 293 for 9, they shot out Bangladesh for just 93. Afghanistan's ODI series win comes by the same margin as Bangladesh's in the T20Is.

Bangladesh's batters capitulated ad nauseum. They hardly any impact on the contest throughout the series, thus continuing the trend in the third game. The procession started with Mohammad Naim struggled for 23 balls before Azmatullah Omarzai had him caught at slip for 7.

Leading up to his dismissal, it was only one-way traffic of runs from the other end. Bangladesh looked like they could get out of some early trouble leaning on Saif Hassan . He didn't disappoint, scoring heavily in the powerplay with a couple of sixes and a four.

However, Najmul Hossain Shanto continued his poor form in ODIs when Sami had him bowled off an inside edge. Saif tried to get Bangladesh out of trouble, but hardly had the strike.

Then, as it has often happened, it was the Rashid show. Towhid Hridoy fell on his first ball, unable to read the rapid googly. In the next over, it was Saif who missed the googly by a whisker, the ball sneaking through his bat and pad. He finished as the top-scorer with 43 off 54 balls with two fours and three sixes.

Sami then took his first wicket by getting Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught behind for 6, before Shamim Hossain got run-out next ball. Nurul Hasan had played the Sami delivery towards point, where Nangeyalia Kharote caught Shamim fidgeting out of his crease.

Rashid took his third wicket in as many overs when he had Nurul lbw in the 21st over. Bangladesh's procession continued when Sami added his third by having Tanvir Islam caught-and-bowled in his next over. Rishad became Sami's fourth victim when he top-edged him to mid-on. Sami took his fifth when Hasan Mahmud holed out in the 28th over.

Afghanistan had earlier set themselves up nicely for a big total. Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz sped away to add 99 runs for the first wicket. Gurbaz was, as usual, the enforcer, striking five fours and a scrumptious six in his knock of 42. Zadran wasn't going to hang back, though, after his sedate 95 in the previous game. He reached his fifty shortly after Gurbaz got out, before adding another 74 runs for the second wicket with Sediqullah Atal.

The pair gave Afghanistan the perfect launching pad at 173 for 1 in the 32nd over, but Saif upended their plans at that stage. The part-time offspinner took three wickets in four overs, as Afghanistan lost four wickets for 15 runs in the space of 25 balls.

Omarzai struck three fours to keep them afloat, but Afghanistan kept slipping, until they reached 249 for 9 in 48 overs. Nabi was batting at 24 off 25 balls at that stage, but no sooner had Nahid Rana left the ground suddenly after bowling two legal balls in the 49th over that Nabi sprung into action.