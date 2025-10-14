Matches (7)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
Canada Super 60 (3)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Abu Dhabi, AFG vs BAN, Oct 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Abu Dhabi, October 14, 2025, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Ibrahim Zadran
5 M • 334 Runs • 66.8 Avg • 90.76 SR
Sediqullah Atal
10 M • 327 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 80.54 SR
Jaker Ali
10 M • 356 Runs • 39.56 Avg • 75.26 SR
Towhid Hridoy
7 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 70.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 23 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 16.21 SR
Rashid Khan
7 M • 15 Wkts • 4.36 Econ • 26.6 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 29.33 SR
Tanvir Islam
5 M • 9 Wkts • 4.42 Econ • 33.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AFG
BAN
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Rahmat Shah (vc)
Allrounder
Abdollah Ahmadzai 
Bowler
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Bashir Ahmad 
Bowler
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Mohammad Saleem 
Bowler
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4909
Match days14 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Afghanistan v Bangladesh News

'Play the ball, not the bowler,' Mushtaq says after Rashid wrecks Bangladesh

"I think the ground reality is we have to sort out our batting," Mushtaq Ahmed says after Bangladesh fold for 109 in the second ODI to concede the series against Afghanistan

Rahmat leaves the field in a wheelchair after suffering calf injury

Rahmat Shah picked up the injury in the 15th over, retired hurt, came out to bat again at the fall of the ninth wicket, but couldn't carry on

Zadran, Omarzai and Rashid give Afghanistan series win

Rashid picked up his sixth five-for in ODIs after Zadran's 95 helped Afghanistan to 190

Afghanistan eye another ODI series win over Bangladesh

They were victors in 2023 and 2024 and things are looking good this year as well

All-round Omarzai propels Afghanistan to five-wicket victory

Rashid also stars as Bangladesh target of 222 is overhauled with ease

