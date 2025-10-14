Matches (7)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
Canada Super 60 (3)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Abu Dhabi, AFG vs BAN, Oct 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Abu Dhabi, October 14, 2025, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bowl
BAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
L
W
NR
W
W
Bangladesh
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG5 M • 334 Runs • 66.8 Avg • 90.76 SR
AFG10 M • 327 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 80.54 SR
BAN10 M • 356 Runs • 39.56 Avg • 75.26 SR
BAN7 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 70.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 23 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 16.21 SR
AFG7 M • 15 Wkts • 4.36 Econ • 26.6 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 29.33 SR
BAN5 M • 9 Wkts • 4.42 Econ • 33.33 SR
Squad
AFG
BAN
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4909
|Match days
|14 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Afghanistan v Bangladesh News
'Play the ball, not the bowler,' Mushtaq says after Rashid wrecks Bangladesh
"I think the ground reality is we have to sort out our batting," Mushtaq Ahmed says after Bangladesh fold for 109 in the second ODI to concede the series against Afghanistan
Rahmat leaves the field in a wheelchair after suffering calf injury
Rahmat Shah picked up the injury in the 15th over, retired hurt, came out to bat again at the fall of the ninth wicket, but couldn't carry on
Zadran, Omarzai and Rashid give Afghanistan series win
Rashid picked up his sixth five-for in ODIs after Zadran's 95 helped Afghanistan to 190
Afghanistan eye another ODI series win over Bangladesh
They were victors in 2023 and 2024 and things are looking good this year as well