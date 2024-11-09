Matches (28)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Sharjah, AFG v BAN, Nov 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Sharjah, November 09, 2024, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
W
W
W
L
W
Bangladesh
W
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 453 Runs • 45.3 Avg • 93.2 SR
10 M • 439 Runs • 73.17 Avg • 107.33 SR
10 M • 421 Runs • 52.63 Avg • 90.34 SR
BAN7 M • 277 Runs • 55.4 Avg • 95.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG4 M • 11 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 19.36 SR
AFG9 M • 11 Wkts • 3.98 Econ • 41.81 SR
BAN9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 31.71 SR
BAN7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 30 SR
Squad
AFG
BAN
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4803
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|9 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Afghanistan v Bangladesh News
Injured Mushfiqur out of Afghanistan ODIs with finger fracture
It is not yet clear if he will be available for the West Indies tour that starts later this month
Shahidi and Afghanistan show Bangladesh how to get out of trouble
Both teams found themselves in similar situations in the opening ODI in Sharjah but only one found their way out
Bangladesh lose 8 for 23 as Ghazanfar spins Afghanistan to victory
Nabi and Shahidi hit half-centuries before Ghazanfar returned career best figures of 6 for 26 to stun Bangladesh
Afghanistan favourites in familiar Sharjah as Nahid, Nasum await visas
Form and familiarity with conditions are in Afghanistan's favour; off-field issues and poor results have bogged Bangladesh down of late