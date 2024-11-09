Matches (28)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Sharjah, AFG v BAN, Nov 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Sharjah, November 09, 2024, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
10 M • 453 Runs • 45.3 Avg • 93.2 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 439 Runs • 73.17 Avg • 107.33 SR
Najmul Hossain Shanto
10 M • 421 Runs • 52.63 Avg • 90.34 SR
Soumya Sarkar
7 M • 277 Runs • 55.4 Avg • 95.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
4 M • 11 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 19.36 SR
Mohammad Nabi
9 M • 11 Wkts • 3.98 Econ • 41.81 SR
Shoriful Islam
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 31.71 SR
Taskin Ahmed
7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 30 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AFG
BAN
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Rahmat Shah (vc)
Allrounder
Abdul Malik 
Opening Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Bilal Sami 
Bowler
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Naveed Zadran 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Riaz Hassan 
Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4803
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days9 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Afghanistan v Bangladesh News

Injured Mushfiqur out of Afghanistan ODIs with finger fracture

It is not yet clear if he will be available for the West Indies tour that starts later this month

Shahidi and Afghanistan show Bangladesh how to get out of trouble

Both teams found themselves in similar situations in the opening ODI in Sharjah but only one found their way out

Bangladesh lose 8 for 23 as Ghazanfar spins Afghanistan to victory

Nabi and Shahidi hit half-centuries before Ghazanfar returned career best figures of 6 for 26 to stun Bangladesh

Afghanistan favourites in familiar Sharjah as Nahid, Nasum await visas

Form and familiarity with conditions are in Afghanistan's favour; off-field issues and poor results have bogged Bangladesh down of late

Shanto to continue as Bangladesh captain for ODIs against Afghanistan

Squads for Bangladesh's tour to the West Indies in November are yet to be announced

