Bangladesh bat against unchanged Afghanistan and hand debut to Jaker Ali

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh won the toss against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Sharjah, and opted to bat first. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto announced two changes to the side which lost the first game on Wednesday, with one of them a forced move.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, named the same team which gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While Jaker is playing his first ODI, he has already represented Bangladesh in 19 T20Is and a solitary Test. He has so far played 93 List A games, and averages 35.75, with two centuries and 12 half-centuries.

Afghanistan had won the first ODI by 92 runs, leaving Bangladesh in a must-win situation on Saturday in order to keep the series alive.

Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sediqullah Atal, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 AM Ghazanfar, 10 Nangeyalia Kharote, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi