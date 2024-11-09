Matches (26)
2nd ODI (D/N), Sharjah, November 09, 2024, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(19.4/50 ov) 103/2
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

Bangladesh chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 5.23
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 21/1 (4.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:BAN 270
Report

Bangladesh bat against unchanged Afghanistan and hand debut to Jaker Ali

Wristspinner Rishad Hossain made way for Nasum Ahmed in Bangladesh's other change

Himanshu Agrawal
09-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najmul Hossain Shanto at the toss, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Sharjah, November 9, 2024

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najmul Hossain Shanto at the toss  •  ACB

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat vs Afghanistan
Bangladesh won the toss against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Sharjah, and opted to bat first. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto announced two changes to the side which lost the first game on Wednesday, with one of them a forced move.
Mushfiqur Rahim, who was ruled out of the series due to a finger fracture, was replaced by debutant Jaker Ali. In the other change for Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed came in place of legspinner Rishad Hossain.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, named the same team which gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
While Jaker is playing his first ODI, he has already represented Bangladesh in 19 T20Is and a solitary Test. He has so far played 93 List A games, and averages 35.75, with two centuries and 12 half-centuries.
Afghanistan had won the first ODI by 92 runs, leaving Bangladesh in a must-win situation on Saturday in order to keep the series alive.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sediqullah Atal, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 AM Ghazanfar, 10 Nangeyalia Kharote, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
AfghanistanBangladeshBangladesh vs AfghanistanAfghanistan v Bangladesh

Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
BAN 69.4%
BANAFG
100%50%100%BAN InningsAFG Innings

Current Over 20 • BAN 103/2

Live Forecast: BAN 270
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Tanzid Hasan
caught2217
Soumya Sarkar
lbw3549
Najmul Hossain Shanto
not out3548
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
not out34
Extras(lb 2, w 6)
Total103(2 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
