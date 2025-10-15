Mehidy: We have to target playing 50 overs

Both innings followed a similar pattern. Bangladesh's top-order couldn't get them off to a good start with only Saif Hassan hitting some big ones, before Rashid Khan ran through the middle order. On Tuesday, it was also Bilal Sami , the 21-year-old seamer, who joined in the wicket-taking, finishing with his maiden five-wicket haul.

With Bangladesh's next ODI series, against West Indies , starting this weekend, captain Mehidy has little time to fix things. "We have to target playing 50 overs" he said at the post-match press conference, "As we failed to do so in the last two matches. I think we have to accept that we have played poor cricket as a batting unit.

"A team suffers when the batters don't take responsibility. Every batter has to take responsibility. We will keep struggling otherwise. We can't win a game without runs on the board, regardless of conditions."

Mehidy said he will take responsibility for the series loss to Afghanistan, but believes the team now needs to recharge mentally before the next match. "The team is definitely feeling down after losing this series. We are hopeful that if we can spend time with our family in those two days that we have at home, we can play with a fresh mind.

"As a captain, I want the batters to be mentally strong. I don't expect an overnight improvement. The coaching staff is boosting the team mentally. I should be doing it too, as a captain."

Despite the 3-0 loss, Mehidy hinted that he doesn't want many changes in the side for the West Indies series, saying he still has confidence in the current group to come good.

"We are not learning from each defeat," he said. "We are not improving as much as required. We definitely lack in certain area but we have to move ahead with these players. We don't have a lot of players outside [the team]. We are not as bad a team as these results show, but we just have to improve, and rectify our mistakes."

The 3-0 ODI series defeat against Afghanistan cancelled out their 3-0 win over the same opposition in the T20I series earlier. This defeat also puts Bangladesh hopes of automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in further trouble.

Although the BCB put out an explanation on the eve of the third ODI that they still have enough matches to return to the top nine in ODI rankings and secure their place for that ICC event, Bangladesh's poor batting form isn't encouraging at all.

They made 221 in the first game batting first, before the two batting debacles. Coach Phil Simmons said prior to the third ODI that he wanted the batters to be positive against Afghanistan's spinners but in all six white-ball games on this tour, Bangladesh surrendered in front of Rashid.