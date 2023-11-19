Travis Head emulates Amarnath, Aravinda and Warne
All the stats highlights from Australia's sixth victorious Men's World Cup final
6 - men's ODI World Cups won by Australia: in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023. West Indies and India are next on the list with two titles each.
10 - Consecutive wins by India before their six-wicket loss on Sunday. It is the first instance of India winning ten consecutive men's ODIs. Their streak of ten wins is the third-best for any team in a men's ODI World Cup, behind Australia's 11 in 2003 and 2007.
137 - Travis Head's score against India is the highest while chasing in a men's ODI World Cup final, surpassing Aravinda de Silva's unbeaten 107 against Australia in 1996. Head's 137 is also the fourth-highest individual score in a men's ODI World Cup final.
1 - Head became the first player to score two hundreds in men's ICC tournament finals. His first was the 163 in the first innings of the World Test Championship final against India earlier this year.
199 - Runs scored by Head across the semi-finals and final: the most by any batter in a men's ODI World Cup. He went past Viv Richards' 180 runs in the 1979 edition, including the 138* in the final against England.
192 - Partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne, the second-highest in men's ODI World Cup finals behind the unbroken 234 between Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn for the third wicket against India in 2003.
3 - Players before Head to win the Player-of-the-Match award in both the semi-final and the final of the same men's ODI World Cup: Mohinder Amarnath in 1983, Aravinda de Silva in 1996 and Shane Warne in 1999 were the others.
3 - Previous instances of India's spinners going wicketless after bowling 15-plus overs in a men's ODI World Cup game - all in 1979. India's spinners failed to pick up even one wicket in the 72 overs they bowled in 1979.
0 - Boundaries conceded by Pat Cummins in his ten overs on Sunday. The last fast bowler to bowl his quota of ten overs without conceding even one boundary in a men's ODI World Cup game was Shaun Pollock against England in 2007.
66.67 - Percentage of India's total scored after the first ten overs of their innings, the second-lowest by any team that has played its full quota of 50 overs (over 2100 innings) since May 2001. The lowest is 66.01% by Papua New Guinea, who scored 206 for 9 against Oman (after being 70 for 1 in their first ten) in 2019.
4 - Boundaries hit by India after the completion of the first powerplay. These are the fewest by any team between the 11th and 50th overs in a men's ODI since 2011. Those four boundaries came from KL Rahul (26.2), Suryakumar Yadav (38.6), Mohammed Shami (41.5) and Mohammed Siraj (49.2).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo