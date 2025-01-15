Mandhana hails Pratika Rawal's 'calm head' and versatility

Pratika Rawal has made one of the strongest starts to an ODI career by any batter, male or female. No woman has scored as many runs in their first six innings as Rawal has - 444 at an average of 74.00 - and only one man, South Africa's Janneman Malan, has done better.

Mandhana, India's stand-in captain in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, was full of praise for Rawal after the match, and noted her versatility as one of her biggest strengths.

"Yeah, really pleased with the way she's batting," Mandhana said of Rawal. "I feel [she] has a really calm head on her shoulders, knows what she's doing, has I think both sort of games, where she can accelerate as well as play the defensive role, which is great as a batter to have.

"To see her rise from the first one-dayer against West Indies [last month] to now is really nice, and good runner between the wickets as well, converts the ones into twos, which always helps in one-day cricket. So really happy for her, and I hope she keeps continuing her form, because it's a big year for us [India are due to host the ODI World Cup in August-September]."

'Sometimes you have to go out and respect the conditions, but [on] wickets like these - if it's in your slot, you have to go for it' • BCCI

India's batters enjoyed a hugely productive series against Ireland, chasing down 239 in less than 35 overs in the first ODI and posting 370 in the second before Wednesday's record-obliterating events. Mandhana felt that the Rajkot pitch was the kind where batters could play their shots with utmost freedom, and she certainly did on her way to scoring India's fastest-ever ODI century, off 70 balls, and finishing with 135 off 80 balls.

"I would love to carry this wicket [everywhere I go] as a batter for sure, but as a captain I don't know. It's a hard wicket to bowl on. But for me it was very clear than I wanted to go out and try and play shots which are in my arc, because it's not every day that you get the opportunity to do that as an opening batter, because sometimes you have to go out and respect the conditions and play, but [on] wickets like these and the outfield - if it's in your slot, you have to go for it.

"There was no clear plan. I just said, if it's in my arc, I'm going to go for it. Some days it comes off, some days it doesn't. Today I'm happy that it came off."

Having posted a record total, India went on to defend it with aplomb, with spinners Deepti Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar and Minnu Mani sharing six wickets and help bundle Ireland out for 131. The 304-run win was India's biggest in ODIs.

Tanuja Kanwar picked up 2 for 31 • BCCI

Ireland had batted through their 50 overs in the first two ODIs, but Mandhana felt India's bowlers had been just as good in those two games - it was just that there was a bit more help for the spinners in the third ODI, with the same pitch being used through the series, and that Ireland's batters had tried to play more shots in pursuit of their steep target.

"I think today the wicket also gave a lot of assistance to our spinners, because it was the same wicket which was used in the first two ODIs as well, so there was a little bit of spin on offer," Mandhana said. "I think first two one-dayers, there was not much in it, and also today they came out and were trying to play some shots, and sometimes, when the batters play shots, that's the best time to get opportunity to get them out.

"In the first two one-dayers I thought they were just trying to take a single or double, which again… it's a hard wicket to bowl and try and get them out. I wouldn't say that the bowlers did not do [well] in the first or second ODI. I think they bowled brilliantly in the first and second ODI as well, but today there was a little bit more in the wicket for them and, as I said, the batters playing shots helps."

For all the damage the spinners did, it was fast bowlers Titas Sadhu and Sayali Satghare who set the tone, taking two of the first three wickets to begin Ireland's slide.