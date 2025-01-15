IND Women vs IRE Women, 3rd ODI at Rajkot, IND Women vs IRE Women, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Rajkot, January 15, 2025, Ireland Women tour of India
Squad
IND-W
IRE-W
Match details
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1434
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|15 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Ireland Women in India News
Rodrigues: 'Like the way I showed patience and switched gears'
India batter says she is glad to end long wait for maiden international hundred
Stats - India break partnership records, post their highest-ever ODI total
All the stats highlights from India's second ODI against Ireland, where they posted 370 for 5
Rodrigues' maiden international hundred seal series win for India
Rawal, Mandhana and Harleen also chipped with fifties as India posted a record total and eventually won by 116 runs
Ireland Women spinner Aimee Maguire reported for suspect bowling action
She needs to get her action tested within 14 days of being reported. In the meantime, she can continue bowling