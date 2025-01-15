Matches (9)
IND Women vs IRE Women, 3rd ODI at Rajkot, IND Women vs IRE Women, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Rajkot, January 15, 2025, Ireland Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 484 Runs • 48.4 Avg • 96.41 SR
JI Rodrigues
10 M • 344 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 102.68 SR
L Paul
10 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 71.31 SR
GH Lewis
8 M • 242 Runs • 30.25 Avg • 76.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 24.3 SR
Priya Mishra
9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 27.06 SR
AK Maguire
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 28.64 SR
FA Sargent
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.7 Econ • 49.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
IRE-W
Player
Role
Smriti Mandhana (c)
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma (vc)
Allrounder
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
Middle order Batter
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Raghvi Bist 
Allrounder
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Match details
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Series
Ireland Women tour of India
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1434
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
Match days15 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W24183392.130
IND-W23175350.823
ENG-W24157321.436
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W24912210.129
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W2161314-1.452
IRE-W233188-1.977
Full Table