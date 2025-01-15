Matches (5)
Live
3rd ODI, Rajkot, January 15, 2025, Ireland Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
(15.2/50 ov) 113/0
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women

IND Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 7.36
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 23/0 (4.60)
India bat and bring in Kanwar and Mani against unchanged Ireland

Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra have been rested by the hosts as they look for a whitewash

Hemant Brar
15-Jan-2025 • 55 mins ago
Smriti Mandhana won the toss and asked Gaby Lewis to bowl first, India vs Ireland, 3rd ODI, Rajkot, January 15, 2025

Smriti Mandhana won the toss and asked Gaby Lewis to bowl first  •  BCCI

Toss India chose to bat vs Ireland
Smriti Mandhana, India's stand-in captain for the series, won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against Ireland in Rajkot.
Having already sealed the series with two thumping wins, India will be looking to make it 3-0. They made two changes to their XI; they rested Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra and brought in Minnu Mani and Tanuja Kanwar. Ireland were unchanged.
In the second ODI, India had posted 370 for 5 - their highest ODI total. "We do not have a target in mind," Mandhana said this time. "We just want to see how it goes."
Ireland captain Gaby Lewis said she also wanted to bat first. "We have had two days off and are well rested," Lewis said.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Tejal Hasabnis, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Minnu Mani, 9 Sayali Satghare, 10 Tanuja Kanwar, 11 Titas Sadhu
Ireland: 1 Sarah Forbes, 2 Gaby Lewis (capt), 3 Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), 4 Orla Prendergast, 5 Laura Delany, 6 Leah Paul, 7 Arlene Kelly, 8 Ava Canning, 9 Georgina Dempsey, 10 Freya Sargent, 11 Alana Dalzell
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
Pratika Rawal
not out4347
S Mandhana
not out5945
Extras(b 2, lb 4, w 5)
Total113(0 wkts; 15.2 ovs)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W24183392.130
IND-W23175350.823
ENG-W24157321.436
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W24912210.129
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W2161314-1.452
IRE-W233188-1.977
Full Table