Stats - Mandhana smashes fastest ODI century for India on record-breaking day

3 - India are only the third team with 350-plus totals in successive women's ODIs. New Zealand had 400-plus totals in all three matches against Ireland in 2018, while England had consecutive 350-plus totals in the 2016 home series against Pakistan.

444 - Runs scored by Rawal in six ODI innings so far. These are the most runs scored by any batter in their first six innings in women's ODIs, bettering Charlotte Edwards (434). Only Janneman Malan (483) scored more in the first six ODI innings (across men and women) than Rawal.