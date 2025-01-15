Stats - Mandhana smashes fastest ODI century for India on record-breaking day
Mandhana and Rawal break records with their 233-run opening-wicket stand as India top 400 for the first time in ODIs
435 for 5 - India's total against Ireland in Rajkot on Wednesday, the first instance of India breaching the 400-run mark in ODIs. Their previous highest was 371 for 5 in the previous match on Sunday.
3 - Number of totals in women's ODIs, higher than India's 435 for 5. All three are by New Zealand. Australia are the only other team with a 400-plus total in women's ODIs. Four of the six 400-plus totals have come against Ireland.
70 - Number of balls Smriti Mandhana took to complete her century, the fastest for India in women's ODIs. Harmanpreet Kaur's 87-ball century against South Africa last year was the previous quickest.
3 - India batters with a 150-plus score in women's ODIs, including Pratika Rawal's 154 on Wednesday. Deepti Sharma's 188 against Ireland and Harmanpreet's 171* against Australia, both in 2017, were the first two.
8.73 - Scoring rate for the partnership between Mandhana and Rawal, the second-highest for 200-plus runs in women's ODIs (where data is available). The highest is 8.89 by Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasperek, who added 295 off 199 balls for the third wicket in 2018, also against Ireland.
233 - Mandhana and Rawal's partnership is the third-highest for India in women's ODIs. Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut's 320 in 2017 and the unbeaten 258 by Reshma Gandhi and Mithali Raj in 1999, both against Ireland for the first wicket, are ahead.
57 - Boundaries hit by the India batters on Wednesday - 48 fours and nine sixes. These are the third-highest number of boundaries hit by any team in a women's ODI, behind New Zealand's 71 and 59 in consecutive matches against Ireland in 2018.
2 - Previous instances of both India openers scoring hundreds in a women's ODI - Raj and Gandhi did it against Ireland in 1999, while Deepti and Raut replicated it in 2017, also against Ireland.
Mandhana and Rawal recorded the 13th instance of both openers scoring hundreds in a women's ODI innings, of which six have come against Ireland.
7 - Sixes by Mandhana in her 135-run knock, the joint-most by an India batter in a women's ODI. Harmanpreet also hit seven sixes during her 171* against Australia in 2017.
India hit nine sixes in their innings, the most they have in a women's ODI, going past the eight they hit against South Africa in Bengaluru in 2024.
3 - India are only the third team with 350-plus totals in successive women's ODIs. New Zealand had 400-plus totals in all three matches against Ireland in 2018, while England had consecutive 350-plus totals in the 2016 home series against Pakistan.
444 - Runs scored by Rawal in six ODI innings so far. These are the most runs scored by any batter in their first six innings in women's ODIs, bettering Charlotte Edwards (434). Only Janneman Malan (483) scored more in the first six ODI innings (across men and women) than Rawal.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo