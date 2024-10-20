Latham all praise for Ravindra: 'He calmed the dressing room with his composure'

"We're blessed with a couple of guys on our side, a couple of young guys that have stepped up in this match," Latham said after the win in the first Test in Bengaluru. "I think the way Will [O'Rourke] bowled was outstanding, but I think I also look at the other two seamers, Tim Southee and Matt Henry , the pressure they were able to apply with that new ball on day one was outstanding. Matt got the rewards and Will got the rewards in that first innings.

"It was a combination of everything. [It is] a really special feeling to be in this position. I think the work we did in the first and second innings with the ball and then obviously with the bat, really set the game up for us. It's obviously a proud moment for this group and the one we will celebrate."

Latham was effusive in his praise for Ravindra, who played a key hand in stretching New Zealand's lead past the 350 mark in the first innings followed by a 39 not out in the second when New Zealand were two down early in the chase with the ball doing a fair bit on the final morning.

Ravindra, who is just ten Tests old, showed his composure while forging an eighth-wicket partnership of 137 with Southee in the first innings after the visitors had slipped to 233 for 7.

"The way he [Ravindra] played the situation of the game was really important for us," Latham said. "A 137-run partnership with a No. 9 batter is awesome. I think the way he played leading up to that [second] new ball was really important.

"Even this morning, the way he came out with the game in the balance where another couple of wickets there and it could have been a nervy 50-60 runs, but I think the way he calmed the dressing room with his composure out there for a young guy in his ninth or tenth Test to play in that fashion is obviously exciting.

"We've seen the talent that he has got over the last 12 months and certainly happy he is on our side."

Despite bowling India out for 46 in the first innings and then amassing 402 when they batted, New Zealand had to work hard for the win. India replied strongly in their second innings, erasing the deficit losing just three wickets with Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant looking set for more.

Rachin Ravindra celebrates his second Test hundred • BCCI

The second new ball, however, brought about a change of fortunes as India collapsed from 433 for 4 to 462 all out and New Zealand had to chase only 107.

"From our perspective, we knew India were going to come back," Latham said. "From the wicket point of view, it's probably at its best over those couple of days [three and four] for a bit to bat, so we certainly knew it was going to be a challenge against India, who obviously have a lot of firepower in that line-up. They certainly keep challenging us, they keep asking good questions and obviously to get a lead from the position that they were in was obviously a quality effort.

"But the work we did with the new ball yesterday evening was outstanding. I think Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke with that new ball, just asked lots of questions and obviously managed to get the rewards.

"At that point we certainly knew India were going to get themselves right back in the game and certainly [we were] just happy we weren't chasing too many more than 100."

While Latham had led New Zealand in nine Tests previously, this was his first since being appointed full-time captain after Southee stepped down after the Sri Lanka series last month. He cheekily admitted that he was "very happy" to lose the toss on the second morning as he too would have opted to bat first. The opening day was washed out due to rain and with the pitch under covers for the better part of two days, New Zealand ran the Indian batting unit ragged.

"I guess it's just one of those times where you fall on the wrong or right side, whatever way you look at it, it's always hard," he said. "I guess the time that the wicket was under the covers, they obviously didn't have the preparation time that they probably would have liked and [I am] happy that it fell the right way for us.

"I think you try to look at what's going to be harder. Is it going to be harder on day one or is it going to be harder on day five? We expect the match to go the duration of the game and I think we even saw it this morning when [Ravindra] Jadeja got that one out of the foot marks that hit Rachin in the head.

"Obviously, the pitch was deteriorating. The cracks were starting to open a little bit more and we certainly saw that from a seamer's point of view when the ball did hit those cracks that went up and down a little bit. I guess that's a fine balance when you come over here and there's not many times that you win the toss and bowl. So yeah, happy it fell on the right side."

It could end up being a red-letter day for New Zealand cricket. The men's team won a Test in India after 36 years, and the women's team now have the chance to claim their maiden ICC title when they face South Africa in the T20 World Cup final later in the evening in Dubai.