O'Rourke: 'I've been pretty streaky, pretty hot and cold with the ball'

William O'Rourke admitted being "pretty streaky" and "hot and cold" in the early part of the second innings of the first Test in Bengaluru . But having gone for 75 off his first 15 overs, he dismissed Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in three successive overs with the second new ball as India lost their last six wickets for just 29 runs.

"Overall, for me, I've been pretty streaky, pretty hot and cold with the ball," O'Rourke said at the end of the fourth day. "Pant and Sarfaraz [Khan] obviously batted very well for a long time there, but that second new ball came on and started doing a little bit for us.

"So, credit to Timmy [Tim Southee] for getting that first breakthrough [of Sarfaraz] and then I was lucky enough to get a wee chop on there [from Pant] to give us a bit of momentum going through."

Sarfaraz, in particular, handled O'Rourke well, picking him for 39 runs in 35 balls and repeatedly throwing him off his lengths with ramps and late cuts. While O'Rourke said he and the rest of the bowling unit could have been tighter with their lengths, he credited Sarfaraz for using the angles and opening up the field.

"He [Sarfaraz] played me really well," O'Rourke said. "With that angle of me sort of falling away, it sort of opens up that little dab shot. Yeah, maybe we could have been in the game a little bit, but he played it so well.

"I would have liked to be a little bit tighter. Obviously, one of his strengths is that [the late cut]. So, yeah, I would have liked to be a little bit tighter, but I was missing a little bit wide, and he put me away. So credit to him."

O'Rourke has had a rousing start to his Test career. This is his fifth Test and he has already picked up 26 wickets at 18.84, which includes two five-fors. Fifteen of his 26 wickets have been in the subcontinent. He had an excellent tour of Sri Lanka last month where he picked up eight wickets in two Tests, and has continued his good run in India.

William O'Rourke took three wickets in three overs to hurt India • BCCI

"I think we had a really good prep in Tauranga and down in Lincoln," he said about his success in the subcontinent. "We had a few wickets that were a bit drier than probably what we are used to at that time of the year in New Zealand. And yeah, learning from the guys like Matt Henry, Tim Southee, who have been here before and done it before, it's been massive for me coming here."

In the first innings here, O'Rourke picked up four wickets, including Virat Kohli's for a duck.

"It's obviously pretty special getting someone so great, one of the greats of our game, out like that," he said of the Kohli wicket. "You grow up watching those guys. So to come here and take that wicket, it's probably right up there as one of the [best] wickets I've got."

While O'Rourke has been pleasantly surprised by the bounce he has seen on the Bengaluru surface, he is also loving bowling with the SG ball.

"It has got a bit more of a pronounced seam than the Kookaburra [that New Zealand use at home], so it seems to be nice and hard to start with. It goes through nicely and big seams are always a big plus. [It's] my first time here and [Bengaluru] probably had a little bit more bounce, a bit more pace than we expected coming over here, which suits a bowler like me. So far, I've really enjoyed it.