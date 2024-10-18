Rachin Ravindra aces spin test in style on way to 'special' century

Rachin Ravindra is a man of few emotions. Whether he's reached a batting milestone or taken a wicket, he rarely has vivid expressions. But a Test century in India , one of the toughest places for a visiting batter, is no ordinary feat and Ravindra marked the occasion in Bengaluru with a first pump and a shriek of delight.

"Yeah, very, very uncharacteristic," Ravindra said of his celebrations at the end of the third day's play, after his 134 off 157 balls helped New Zealand take a first-innings lead of 356. "I don't know, a little fist pump doesn't happen often for me, but I guess scoring an overseas 100 in India is always nice, but also the context of it when we had lost a few wickets, and we built a pretty cool partnership. And for me, that's special.

"I guess more than just the milestone, I think being able to do it with team-mates and do it with our backs… well no, I wouldn't say backs against the wall because we had a sizeable lead, but when the game's in the balance, it probably meant a lot and it felt really good to share it with my mate Timmy [Tim Southee]."

The stand-out feature of Ravindra's innings was his approach against India's formidable spin trio. Ravindra faced 95 balls of spin, off which he scored 101 runs. He took R Ashwin for 30 off 35, Kuldeep Yadav for 30 off 21, and Ravindra Jadeja for 41 off 39. That almost never happens in India.

Rarely does an overseas batter play the kind of strokes that the 24-year-old Ravindra did. He didn't use the conventional sweep like most other visiting batters. Instead, he unfurled wristy flicks, like subcontinent batters tend to do, playing the ball late and also using his feet to get to the pitch of the delivery and send it downtown. When Ravindra brought out the cross-bat, he slog swept over the boundary - four times.

"I guess on a wicket like this, you're able to pick and choose at times because it wasn't doing too much," Ravindra said. "[There were] not too many demons in it, but I think it's looking like, okay, especially in Test cricket these days, it feels like you always have to drive the team forward and always score runs.

"You see teams around the world, the way they're scoring, the run rates are up, and that just feels natural. So, I think for us, it was just trying to push that on and take those options as we could, but I think we know, batting in India, once you've faced 20, 30, 40 balls it starts to get easier.

"And obviously it's a ground where you can score quite quickly, right? Shortish boundaries, fast outfield here, pretty good wicket to bat on. So luckily enough, the stars aligned today."

A rare display of emotion from Rachin Ravindra on reaching his Test hundred in Bengaluru • BCCI

Ravindra's 134 was his second Test century, and his first in Asia. It just so happens that Bengaluru is where his parents were born and brought up. His father Ravi Krishnamurthy, who played cricket at a decent level in the city before migrating to New Zealand in 1997, was watching his son from the stands. Ravindra still has plenty of family in Bengaluru and used to visit them during his holidays.

"Yeah, it's obviously special," he said. "A lot of my family are watching the game probably at the stadium and then at home on TV. I know they're very, very proud and it makes me happy that they're able to watch a relative play in their hometown, which is very cool.

"And dad and mum would be very, very proud of that, me being able to play in their hometown where they grew up is pretty special. But like I always say I'm fully Kiwi, 100% Kiwi, but it's nice to have that Indian heritage base here in Bengaluru."

Ravindra also showed composure and skill in marshalling New Zealand's lower order. They had slipped from 193 for 3 to 233 for 7 on the third morning but he took the lead in a 137-run stand with Tim Southee off just 132 balls. He was eventually the last batter dismissed.

In the lead up to New Zealand's trip to the subcontinent, Ravindra had spent time training at the CSK academy in Chennai before the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida in September that was eventually washed out. He had played for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 and hence was able to use their facilities.

"Yeah, extremely invaluable experience," Ravindra said of his pre-tour practice. "I guess I thought before the six subcontinent Tests that we had, I thought maybe it'd be the best thing for me to go and have a few days training there, bit more realistic conditions than what we'd have, in the used wickets in New Zealand, which, you know, wouldn't serve the same purpose.

"And lucky enough, the CSK guys really sorted me out and I was able to have four or five days of really good training on, you know, red soil and black soil wickets. So I think that was very invaluable and helped me, sort of, shore up some game plans and work on a few positions that I wanted to."