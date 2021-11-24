The 22-yard strip at Green Park, which will be used for the first Test between India and New Zealand, may be devoid of any grass, but won't show ready signs of wear and tear, according to local curator Shiv Kumar.

There have been instances in the past where instructions about specific types of pitches have come from the team management, but Kumar said this time neither coach Rahul Dravid nor captain Ajinkya Rahane had any specific demands.

"Neither did we get any instruction from BCCI nor did anyone from the team management contacted me asking for a rank turner," Kumar told PTI. "I have prepared a pitch keeping guidelines for a good pitch in mind."

Kumar, who has been in charge of Green Park track for a long time, said that they have prepared a track which will last for more than three days.

"There would be some amount of moisture as you expect in the month of November at this part of the world," Kumar said. However, I can assure you that it is a firm track and won't break down easily."

While the last Test in Kanpur, between India and New Zealand in 2016 , lasted till fifth day, there had been a trend over past few years where the visitors have come up against rank turners, with matches often ending inside three days.

"Some of the matches that ended inside three days had a lot to do with how modern batters with T20 temperament approach spinners," Kumar said. "I am confident that the match won't end inside three days."