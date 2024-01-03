India collapse just like a W 0 W 0 W 0 0 W 0 W W

The visitors were flying at 153 for 4. Then came the miraculous slide

KL Rahul was the first of three wickets to fall in one over off Lungi Ngidi • Gallo Images/Getty Images

The oldest form of cricket seems to be tailor made for the newest form of expression. Memes. And the first day's play in Cape Town between India and South Africa was full of jaw-dropping action. It was "just like a wow." Except here the Ws just kept coming. South Africa were bowled out for 55 and a little later India lost their last six wickets for zero runs. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's commentators recorded the astonishing period of play.

33.1 Ngidi to Rahul, OUT

There's the edge! Loose shot from Rahul and it's Ngidi's extra bounce that's done the trick. Rahul couldn't resist going for that upper cut the moment he saw this short and wide but the ball just got a tad big on him. Rahul only managed the faintest of edges through to the keeper.

Jadeja comes in and Ngidi to bowl from around the wicket

33.2 Ngidi to Jadeja, no run

Jadeja gets besides the line and fends this short of length delivery into the off side.

33.3 Ngidi to Jadeja, OUT

Two in the over and it's the extra bounce that's felled Jadeja! This is dug in short, the ball ducks back in alarmingly to catch Jadeja by surprise, he isn't able to keep this down, tries to weave out of the way but the ball pops up off the glove as Jansen takes a good low catch at gully.

33.4 Ngidi to Bumrah, no run

Squared up but manages to defend as he gets behind the line.

India's fall of wickets • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

33.5 Ngidi to Bumrah, OUT

That's three in the over for South Africa and they've come storming back. Dug in short, Bumrah can't get behind the line, is caught in two minds and the steep bounce has its say as the ball balloons off the shoulder of the bat to gully.

33.6 Ngidi to Siraj, no run

Rises with the bounce and defends. Triple-wicket over.

34.1 Rabada to Kohli, no run

Beaten. A length ball just outside off. Kohli goes for the drive and misses.

34.2 Rabada to Kohli, OUT

Kohli too departs! A length ball in the channel. He pushes at it tentatively, gets an outside edge that goes low to second slip where Markram completes a tumbling catch. Kohli is waiting near the boundary line; looks like they are checking if the catch was clean. It was.

34.3 Rabada to Prasidh, no run

Full outside off. Steered towards backward point.

34.4 Rabada to Prasidh, OUT

Chaos. Chaos. A run-out now. A full ball around off. Prasidh pushes it towards mid-on. Siraj sets off for a single but Burger from short midwicket intercepts the ball. Prasidh sends Siraj back but it's of no use. Burger takes a few steps towards the stumps and flicks the ball onto them to find Siraj short.

34.5 Rabada to Prasidh, OUT