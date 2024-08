Punjab's Mandeep Singh moves to Tripura

Tripura have acquired the services of Mandeep Singh for the upcoming season. Mandeep, who led Punjab to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2023-24, fills the spot vacated by Wriddhiman Saha , who was with the side for the past two seasons as captain and mentor.

Saha, who will turn 40 this year, had left Bengal following a public fallout with a CAB official who accused him of giving "all sorts of excuses" to skip Ranji Trophy matches. Saha, who played the last of his 40 Tests in December 2021, has so far featured in 136 first-class matches and has been in two Ranji Trophy finals for Bengal.