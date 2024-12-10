Sai Sudharsan undergoes surgery for sports hernia

B Sai Sudharsan has undergone surgery in London for a sports hernia, and put out a social-media post on Tuesday saying, "Will be back stronger in no time."

Sudharsan, the 23-year-old Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans (GT) batter who is understood to be on the fringes of the India Test team - he has already made his international debut in ODIs and T20Is - played only one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 game, scoring 9 against Tripura, before heading to the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He is expected to miss the entire Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over domestic tournament, from December 21 to January 18.

Prior to the lone Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy appearance, Sudharsan was with India A in Australia, and had a good outing in the first four-day game, scoring 21 and 103, but failed in the second, scoring only 0 and 3. That came on the back of a good run in the first chunk of this season's two-part Ranji Trophy, where he has scored 82 against Saurashtra and 213 against Delhi in his only two innings.

Sudharsan was one of five players retained by GT - for INR 8.50 crore (US$1.1 million approx.) - ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last month. The others were Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan.