Sai Sudharsan undergoes surgery for sports hernia
After the surgery in London, Sai Sudharsan put out an Instagram post saying "will be back stronger in no time"
B Sai Sudharsan has undergone surgery in London for a sports hernia, and put out a social-media post on Tuesday saying, "Will be back stronger in no time."
Sudharsan, the 23-year-old Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans (GT) batter who is understood to be on the fringes of the India Test team - he has already made his international debut in ODIs and T20Is - played only one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 game, scoring 9 against Tripura, before heading to the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He is expected to miss the entire Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over domestic tournament, from December 21 to January 18.
Prior to the lone Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy appearance, Sudharsan was with India A in Australia, and had a good outing in the first four-day game, scoring 21 and 103, but failed in the second, scoring only 0 and 3. That came on the back of a good run in the first chunk of this season's two-part Ranji Trophy, where he has scored 82 against Saurashtra and 213 against Delhi in his only two innings.
Sudharsan was one of five players retained by GT - for INR 8.50 crore (US$1.1 million approx.) - ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last month. The others were Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan.
With IPL 2025 starting only in March, GT will expect Sudharsan to make a full recovery in good time and continue the good work from the last season, where he was their leading scorer with 527 runs from 12 innings a an average of 47.90 and strike rate of 141.28.