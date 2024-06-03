Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The allrounder played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India after making his international debut in 2014

Kedar Jadhav has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 39.

The allrounder has played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India after making his international debut in 2014. He earned an India call-up for the ODIs against Bangladesh in June 2014 but he had to wait till November that year to get his maiden international cap, making his debut against Sri Lanka in Ranchi . He was then named in the India squad for the two tours to Zimbabwe, in 2015, when he scored an unbeaten century, and then in 2016, when he didn't get an opportunity to bat in the series.

In 2012, he scored a triple century in the Ranji Trophy, against Uttar Pradesh and also finished as Maharashtra's second-highest run-getter in the edition. Jadhav made a name for himself in the 2013-14 Ranji edition, becoming the season's highest run-getter with 1223 runs including six centuries.

Initially a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru development squad, he was drafted in by the Delhi franchise [then Daredevils] in 2010, making an instant impact with a 29-ball 50 on his IPL debut . He has represented Kochi Tuskers, RCB, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL over the years.

Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs

Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) June 3, 2024

A sustained run in the ODI set-up came only in October 2016 when he featured in all five games against New Zealand at home. He became a regular in the national side in the next few years, playing the role of a finisher. He was also part of the 2019 World Cup in England where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Overall in ODIs, he has 1389 runs in 52 innings at an average of 42.09 and has scored two centuries and six fifties. With the ball, he has 27 wickets at an economy of 5.15.

In 87 first-class matches, he has 6100 runs at an average of 48.03, with 17 hundreds and 23 half-centuries. Recently, in the 2023-24 edition of the Ranji Trophy, he slammed 182 against Jharkhand in Pune. He finished the season with 379 runs from five matches. In 93 IPL games, he hit 1196 runs at a strike rate of 123.17.