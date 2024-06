Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The allrounder has played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India after making his international debut in 2014. He earned an India call-up for the ODIs against Bangladesh in June 2014 but he had to wait till November that year to get his maiden international cap, making his debut against Sri Lanka in Ranchi . He was then named in the India squad for the two tours to Zimbabwe, in 2015, when he scored an unbeaten century, and then in 2016, when he didn't get an opportunity to bat in the series.