India Women's five-match T20I tour of Bangladesh to begin on April 28

Their previous tour to Bangladesh had ended on a bitter note, with Harmanpreet questioning the umpiring standards

India Women's five-match T20I tour of Bangladesh will start on April 28, with Sylhet to host all five matches.

The three night games will be played in the main stadium, and the two day games will be held at the outer venue. The night games will start at 6.30pm local time and day games at 2pm.

India will see this series as a preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will also be played in Bangladesh, in September-October.

This is India's second tour of Bangladesh in two years, and their third overall. In 2023, they had played three T20Is and as many ODIs. They won the T20I series 2-1, while the ODI series was tied 1-1.

That tour had ended on a bitter note with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur criticising the umpires after the third ODI, which was tied. After being given out caught behind, Harmanpreet had smashed the stumps with her bat, and called the umpiring " pathetic " at the post-match presentation.

"The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly, we'll have to prepare ourselves," she had said. For her outburst, she was banned for two matches by the ICC.

The Indian team will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23.

