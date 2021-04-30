As many as ten members of the family had tested positive for the virus

Prithi Narayanan, R Ashwin's wife, has shared details of a "nightmare of a week" in which as many as ten members of the family tested positive for Covid-19. The update came less than a week after Ashwin left the IPL 2021, where he is a part of the Delhi Capitals, to be with his family, who he mentioned is "putting up a fight against Covid19".

"Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi," Prithi tweeted, saying that six adults and four children of the family had tested positive for the virus within a week, "with our kids being the vehicles of transmission", which led to the relatives being treated in "different homes/hospitals".

"I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health," she added. "Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help.

"The headaches this virus causes need their own twitter thread."

While Australian cricketers Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, English cricketer Liam Livingstone and Indian umpire Nitin Menon have left the IPL because of various concerns around the virus, Ashwin has been the only Indian cricketer to have done so.

It was after his team's Super Over win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25 in Chennai - Ashwin's hometown - that the spinner decided to leave the biosecure bubble, saying that he expected "to return to play if things go in the right direction".