Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. ESPNcricinfo understands Agarkar will perform various roles while acting as one of the deputies to head coach Ricky Ponting. Agarkar will also be part of the leadership group comprising Ponting, captain Rishabh Pant, batting coach Praveen Amre and bowling coach James Hopes.

Agarkar's appointment follows Capitals not renewing the contracts of Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra, who were both assistant coaches for varying periods until the 2021 season. While Kaif served in the role from 2019, Ratra's stint was limited to a single season (2021).

Agarkar will join Capitals following India's home series against Sri Lanka as he is part of Star Sports' broadcasting team. The Sri Lanka tour, comprising three T20s and two Tests, is scheduled to end on March 16.

Capitals' assignment will be Agarkar's first time in any coaching role. Agarkar, who is 44, retired in 2013 although he last played for India in 2007.

Agarkar was an expert seamer and picked up 288 wickets in ODIs and 58 in Tests. In his farewell season in 2012-13, he lead Mumbai for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and helped them win the title. The three-year stint at Daredevils, between 2011 and 2013, was Agarkar's last time in the IPL. He had also played for Kolkata Knight Riders between 2008 and 2010. In all, he has played 62 T20 matches and picked up 47 wickets.

Capitals have been among the most consistent and successful teams in the last few seasons of the IPL. They have been in the playoffs in the last three years, including making the final in 2020 when they finished second behind Mumbai Indians. At the 2022 auction, Capitals spent their purse on some big names including India bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur, senior Australian batter David Warner, Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh, Indian left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya, Indian wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav along with West Indies batter Rovman Povell. Before the auction, Capitals had retained four players including Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje.