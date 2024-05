Iyer had recovered from a back injury to make a comeback in the Asia Cup last year, before playing the ODI World Cup in October-November. Then, in early 2024, he was picked for the first two home Tests against England, before being left out for the remaining three Tests . At the time, it was understood that Iyer had experienced back spasms a day or two after the second Test but had been cleared for selection. Then, while out of the Test squad, he went on to miss some Ranji Trophy games for his domestic side, Mumbai. ESPNcricinfo had reported that he had communicated to the Mumbai Cricket Association that he was suffering from "back spasms", even though he had been cleared for selection by the BCCI medical staff.