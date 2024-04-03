IPL 2024 orange cap: Virat Kohli, purple cap: Mustafizur Rahman

Which players currently hold the orange and purple caps in the 2024 IPL?

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the 2024 IPL • Associated Press

Who is the orange cap holder in the 2024 IPL?

Virat Kohli is the first batter to cross 200 runs this IPL season after four games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli has scored two half-centuries, the same as Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals (who has 181 runs), Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad (167), and Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants (139), who are in second, third and fifth positions respectively on the runs charts. In fourth place is de Kock's LSG team-mate Nicholas Pooran with 146 runs.

Klaasen's strike rate of 219.73 from three games is the highest among the top five batters. His team-mate Abhishek Sharma (124 runs) is the only other batter in the top ten to strike at 200 or above.

Who is the purple cap holder in the 2024 IPL?

Chennai Super Kings seamer Mustafizur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker of the 2024 IPL, with seven wickets at an economy of 8.83 from three games. Four of those seven wickets came in the season's opening game, which CSK won by six wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants' 21-year-old express pace bowler Mayank Yadav, who repeatedly topped 150kph in the win over RCB, on Tuesday is in second place with six wickets from two games at an economy of 5.12. Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Gujarat Titans medium-pacer Mohit Sharma also have six wickets each, though from three games apiece.