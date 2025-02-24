Sridharan Sriram joins CSK as assistant bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025
Former India allrounder comes in with plenty of coaching experience in international and franchise cricket
Sriram brings with him a wealth of coaching experience at various levels.
He was Australia's assistant coach from 2016 to 2022, a role he left to focus on his assignment with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In August 2022, Sriram was also appointed Bangladesh's T20 consultant ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. In September 2023, he joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as assistant coach for IPL 2024, and also returning to Bangladesh - this time as technical consultant - before the ODI World Cup.
Sriram has also worked as assistant coach at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).
CSK's squad for IPL 2025 includes R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Gopal and Noor Ahmad as frontline spinners, with Deepak Hooda and Rachin Ravindra as spin-bowling allrounders.
CSK missed qualifying for the playoffs last year as they finished fifth with seven wins and as many defeats in the 14 group matches. Although they were level on 14 points with fourth-placed RCB, CSK's inferior net run-rate meant they fell just short of making it to the final four.
IPL 2025 begins on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on RCB in Kolkata, and CSK play Mumbai Indians (MI) the following evening at home in their first match.