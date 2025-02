Sridharan Sriram joins CSK as assistant bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025

He was Australia's assistant coach from 2016 to 2022, a role he left to focus on his assignment with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In August 2022, Sriram was also appointed Bangladesh's T20 consultant ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. In September 2023, he joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as assistant coach for IPL 2024, and also returning to Bangladesh - this time as technical consultant - before the ODI World Cup.