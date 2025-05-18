GT opt to chase, Rabada back

Toss Gujarat Titans chose to bowl vs Delhi Capitals



Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kagiso Rabada returned for GT, replacing Gerald Coetzee . This is Rabada's first game after he went back home to serve a one-month ban for the use of a recreational drug.

DC made two changes. Mustafizur Rahman , who was in Sharjah last night and picked up 2 for 17 from four overs against UAE, replaced Mitchell Starc for DC. Vipraj Nigam came in for Madhav Tiwari.

"Definitely not easy to start all over again but good rest for our fast bowlers," Gill said.

DC captain Axar Patel also wanted to bowl first given the dew. "We are thinking about only this game and not about the qualification," he said.

The match is being played on a black-soil pitch. When bowling from the south end, one square boundary is 66 metres, the other 58 metres. The straight boundary is 71 metres.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Abhishek Porel, 3 KL Rahul (wk), 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 Axar Patel (capt), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Ashutosh Sharma, 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 T Natarajan

Impact Player options: Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, T Vijay, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Sherfane Rutherford, 4 Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Rashid Khan, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Siraj