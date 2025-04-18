Titans hopeful of Rabada's return and Rashid's return to form

Gujarat Titans' strength, historically, has been their bowling attack. They have once again leaned on it to secure four wins in six matches in IPL 2025 . The only blip on their radar is a very unlikely one.

Rashid Khan , for years one of T20 cricket's premier performers, has been undergoing a little bit of a lull. This season, he has bowled 22 overs and picked up only four wickets at an economy rate of 9.77 and average of 53.75.

GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor has been working with the Afghanistan legspinner and believes he will be back to his best soon.

"As cricketers whether it is a batsman or a bowler, over a period of time when you're doing well, you get into certain bad habits whether its batting or bowling, with your basics," Kapoor said. "And with Rashid I think it was his back which was hurting him last year where he had to do a surgery. Sometimes when you are in so much pain and you're still playing matches, you tend to do something with your action so that your pain is less.

"I think there have been a few things that we spoke this year after two-three games where he needs to make a few adjustments to his front hand which was rather closed. It should be facing the batsman when he's bowling. So he's doing that now. And he's bowling better lengths in the last one or two games. Hopefully he gets his confidence back, gets a few wickets and he'll be the old Rashid Khan again."

GT face Delhi Capitals next, in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening. They are missing one of their other key bowlers - Kagiso Rabada who left for South Africa to attend to some personal matters. Kapoor is hopeful of the fast bowler's return as soon as possible.

"We are just waiting for him," GT assistant coach Ashish Kapoor said. "He might return. He's got some family, personal problems for which he's gone. Once he's sorted out with that, if its sorted out in time, he will be back. But we don't know when. We are just waiting as everyone is."