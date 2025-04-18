Versatile GT seek first win against well-rounded DC at home

Big picture: GT defy expectations yet again

Gujarat Titans (GT) is the prime example of why first impressions can be misleading. Before IPL 2022, their inaugural season, no one gave them a chance. GT not only went on to win the title but also came within one ball of defending it the following year.

They had a miserable 2024 but the original script seems to be repeating in IPL 2025 . Before the start of this IPL, their top three looked all too similar, almost playing the role of an anchor, while their middle order was virtually non-existent. But GT once again defied expectations and came out as one of the stronger teams in the tournament.

On Saturday, though, they will be up against a more well-rounded Delhi Capitals (DC) - a team that has a 2-0 record against GT in Ahmedabad. One of those games was played on a red-soil pitch, and the other on a black-soil one. Unlike many other teams, GT seem to have a say in the pitch preparation. Given both teams have strong pace and spin attacks, it will be interesting to see what type of pitch GT dish out.

With five wins from six games, DC are currently at the top of the points table. A win on Saturday will mean they remain in pole position, or will regain it even if they would have slipped down after Friday night's game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. If GT win against DC, though, they too will almost be guaranteed the top spot.

Form guide

Gujarat Titans: LWWWW (last three matches, most recent first)

Delhi Capitals: WLWWW

New loyalties: Mohit Sharma vs GT

It was at GT that Mohit Sharma 's career got a second wind. During IPL 2023, he emerged as their go-to death bowler, and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. This season, he is with DC, and will be up against his former team on Saturday.

Team news and likely XIIs

Gujarat Titans (probable): 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Arshad Khan, 10 R Sai Kishore, 11 Mohammed Siraj, 12 Prasidh Krishna

Faf du Plessis picked up an injury on April 10 • BCCI

If Faf du Plessis is fit for DC, he could replace Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has scored only 55 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 105.76. Kuldeep Yadav had hurt his shoulder against Rajasthan Royals, but Axar Patel hinted it was nothing major.

Delhi Capitals (probable): 1 Faf du Plessis/Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 Karun Nair, 4 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Axar Patel (capt), 7 Ashutosh Sharma, 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohit Sharma, 12 Mukesh Kumar

The big question: A spin-off

Rashid, Sai Kishore and Washington on one side. Kuldeep, Axar and Nigam on the other. Who will come out on top?

Which team has the better spin attack? 13 votes Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals

In the spotlight: Sherfane Rutherford and Tristan Stubbs

His struggling knock against Lucknow Super Giants notwithstanding, Sherfane Rutherford has provided plenty of solidity to GT's middle order. Building on the platform set by the top three, he has scored 158 runs in six innings at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 166.31. This is way better than his overall T20 numbers: average of 23.48, and a strike rate of 136.06. With Phillips out of the tournament, Rutherford's form becomes even more important for GT.

Tristan Stubbs is showing why he was one of the four players retained by DC ahead of the mega auction. With 152 runs in six innings, he is their third-highest run-getter this season. But Stubbs' genius lies in the details. He has a strike rate of 211.53 in the death overs, while his overall dot-ball percentage of 17.20 is the best in the league (min. 50 balls faced).

Key stats: Rahul vs Rashid

Last season, Gill's strike rate in the powerplay was 131.08. This time it's 151.19.

Buttler has a strike rate of 177.41 against Mitchell Starc, while getting out only once in seven innings.

KL Rahul has struggled against Rashid. He has a strike rate of just 96.96 against him, while being dismissed three times in nine innings.

Siraj has picked up seven wickets in the powerplay, the joint-most in the tournament alongside Chennai Super Kings' Khaleel Ahmed.

Among those who have bowled at least ten overs in IPL 2025, Kuldeep has the best economy rate (6.04).

Pitch and conditions: Pitch perfect