LSG opt to bowl against PBKS in Dharamsala's first game this IPL

PBKS have a chance to go up to second place with a win on Sunday night, and in service of that, they brought Marcus Stoinis back into the XI. LSG were sitting outside the top four heading into the game, and could go up to fifth place with a win. They handed an IPL debut to Rajasthan's Akash Singh , a left-arm seam bowler with 16 wickets in 20 matches. Ravi Bishnoi has been left out, which suggests they feel the pitch won't offer a lot to the spinners.