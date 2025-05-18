Wadhera, Shashank's half-centuries lift PBKS to 219 vs RR in Jaipur
RR struck thrice off the first 19 balls but PBKS still ended the powerplay with 58 runs on the board
Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh hit high-tempo half-centuries to help Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 219 for 5, a total they had no right reaching. Rajasthan Royals (RR) took three wickets in the first 19 balls, but the decision to keep hitting paid huge dividends. PBKS still ended the powerplay with 58 runs on the board, and it only got better from there.
Wadhera has been one of the unsung heroes of a batting line-up that doesn't like to take a step back. Six of his ten innings this IPL have come at a strike rate of 150 or more. He takes spin on (SR 156, and average 84). He takes pace on (SR 160, and average 23). And his presence through the middle overs had RR taking desperate measures. Tushar Deshpande, their best bowler, was already in death-overs mode, bowling yorkers and bouncers and slower bouncers in just the 15th over.
Wadhera fell for 70 off 37 balls, his highest score in T20 cricket. He could've been dismissed on 48 had Wanindu Hasaranga taken a tough return catch.
There were four overs still left in the innings. RR might have thought with the set batter gone, they might have a reprieve. But Shashank nailed the finisher's role to perfection. Riyan Parag could have had him for 11 off 10 deliveries had Dhruv Jurel at long-off not misjudged where the boundary line was while trying to take a catch.
Shashank took flight after that, making a 25-ball half-century where he one-upped RR's plans of bowling wide yorkers by moving around in his crease - both sideways, and back and forth - to find boundaries at just the right time. PBKS made 60 runs in the last four overs.