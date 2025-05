Wadhera, Shashank's half-centuries lift PBKS to 219 vs RR in Jaipur

Wadhera has been one of the unsung heroes of a batting line-up that doesn't like to take a step back. Six of his ten innings this IPL have come at a strike rate of 150 or more. He takes spin on (SR 156, and average 84). He takes pace on (SR 160, and average 23). And his presence through the middle overs had RR taking desperate measures. Tushar Deshpande , their best bowler, was already in death-overs mode, bowling yorkers and bouncers and slower bouncers in just the 15th over.