Shardul Thakur's four-for keeps SRH to 190

Many expected Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to post the first 300-plus total of the IPL, and that was not without reason. SRH had posted 286 for 6 in their previous game and LSG were missing a couple of first-choice seamers.

After Rishabh Pant put SRH in, Shardul dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off successive balls in the third over of the innings. Abhishek pulled a short ball down the throat of deep square leg, while Kishan was caught down the leg side.

Head tried to put the pressure back on LSG with two sixes and a four off Avesh Khan in the next over. In the last over of the powerplay, he tried to take on Ravi Bishnoi but ended up skying a slog sweep towards long-on where Nicholas Pooran put him down. Later in the over, Bishnoi himself failed to latch on to a tough return catch.