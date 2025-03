Shardul Thakur's four-for keeps SRH to 190

Head was on 35 at the time of the first drop but it cost LSG only 12 as Prince Yadav made a mess of Head's stumps soon after for his first wicket in the IPL. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen took the side past 100 in the 11th over before Klaasen was run out in a bizarre fashion. Nitish hit a full toss from Prince to the bowler's left. Prince went for the catch but ended up dropping it. The ball, though, ricocheted onto the stumps at the non-striker's end with Klaasen well outside his crease. Soon after, Bishnoi castled Nitish for 32 off 28, leaving SRH in a spot of bother.