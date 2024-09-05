Ireland allrounder Simi Singh seriously ill

Ireland allrounder Simi Singh is seriously ill, the Irish board said on Thursday.

Singh, 37, has played 35 ODIs and 53 T20Is for Ireland, bowling spin and batting in the lower-middle order. He last turned out for Ireland at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, and his last competitive cricket came a year ago, for Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Pro List A tournament.

"We have received shocking news that our friend Simi Singh is currently dealing with life-threatening health circumstances," a statement signed by Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom read. "On behalf of Cricket Ireland, and indeed the wider Irish cricket community, I would like to extend our best wishes and prayers to Simi as he takes on this new fight.

"After moving to Ireland, Simi has become a central figure within Irish cricket - whether at international, provincial or club level - he has shown a desire and drive to succeed. We now hope that this same drive will see him come through the current circumstances."

The details of Singh's illness are yet to be confirmed.