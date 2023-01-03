Jasprit Bumrah added to India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Bumrah has been out of action because of a stress reaction in his back but his recovery has gone satisfactorily, according to the BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India's ODI squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka after three months away from the national side.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year because of a stress reaction in his back, and had been rehabilitating at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since. ESPNcricinfo understands that the national selectors have deemed his recovery as satisfactory.

He is understood to have amped up his training routine and bowling over the past week, resulting in his inclusion in the squad. "The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the NCA," the BCCI said in a statement. "He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon."'

When India's squads for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka were announced on December 27, ESPNcricinfo had reported that Bumrah was fit, but the selectors were being cautious about rushing him back because of the way his back injury had resurfaced during the home T20Is against Australia last year. Bumrah was subsequently ruled out of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where India lost to England in the semi-finals.

Bumrah's rehab and recovery report is believed to have been discussed at the BCCI's performance review meeting on Monday, leading to a change in stance regarding selection. The team management is reportedly keen on Bumrah building his way back to full rhythm in a match environment ahead of the four-Test series against Australia in February.

His return comes at a time when India are getting their preparations underway for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India this October-November. India could also have a World Test Championship final to play in June, soon after the IPL, depending on the result of the home Test series against Australia.

Bumrah's inclusion in the ODI squad means India have a near full-strength pace attack for the series against Sri Lanka, with Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, in addition to seam-bowling allrounder Hardik Pandya, all in the mix.

India play three ODIs against Sri Lanka on January 10, 12 and 15, after the three-T20I series that begins on January 3.