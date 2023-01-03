SL opt to bowl; India hand T20I debuts to Mavi and Gill

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
India handed out debuts to Shubman Gill
and Shivam Mavi
with both expected to do the more difficult job, after Sri Lanka won the toss and inserted the hosts in. That means setting an above-par target and then defending in the dew. Hardik Pandya said he would have batted anyway because India wanted to challenge themselves in bilateral games.
Mavi came in place of Arshdeep Singh, who Pandya said was "not available" and unwell. In the absence of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who have been rested without having asked for the break, Gill and Ishan Kishan were slotted at the top. There was only one anchor, Gill, in the top five with Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel forming the lower middle order.
Dasun Shanaka
, who had no hesitation in choosing to chase, didn't have any surprises to announce. Dilshan Madushanka pipped Lahiru Kumara to the final spot. Wankhede Stadium is not a great venue for spinners, but Sri Lanka named two of the best going around: Wanindu hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
India 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Sanju Samson (wk), 5 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Shivam Mavi, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Kasun Rajitha, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Dilshan Madushanka