SL opt to bowl; India hand T20I debuts to Mavi and Gill

India handed out debuts to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi with both expected to do the more difficult job, after Sri Lanka won the toss and inserted the hosts in. That means setting an above-par target and then defending in the dew. Hardik Pandya said he would have batted anyway because India wanted to challenge themselves in bilateral games.

Mavi came in place of Arshdeep Singh, who Pandya said was "not available" and unwell. In the absence of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who have been rested without having asked for the break, Gill and Ishan Kishan were slotted at the top. There was only one anchor, Gill, in the top five with Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel forming the lower middle order.