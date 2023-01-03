Matches (21)
Live
1st T20I (N), Wankhede, January 03, 2023, Sri Lanka tour of India
India FlagIndia
(11.5/20 ov) 85/4
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Sri Lanka chose to field.

Current RR: 7.18
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/2 (7.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 153
Report

SL opt to bowl; India hand T20I debuts to Mavi and Gill

Hardik said he would have batted anyway because India wanted to challenge themselves in bilateral games

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
1 hr ago
Shivam Mavi is handed his India cap by Hardik Pandya, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium, January 3, 2023

Shivam Mavi is handed his India cap by Hardik Pandya  •  BCCI

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
India handed out debuts to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi with both expected to do the more difficult job, after Sri Lanka won the toss and inserted the hosts in. That means setting an above-par target and then defending in the dew. Hardik Pandya said he would have batted anyway because India wanted to challenge themselves in bilateral games.
Mavi came in place of Arshdeep Singh, who Pandya said was "not available" and unwell. In the absence of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who have been rested without having asked for the break, Gill and Ishan Kishan were slotted at the top. There was only one anchor, Gill, in the top five with Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel forming the lower middle order.
Dasun Shanaka, who had no hesitation in choosing to chase, didn't have any surprises to announce. Dilshan Madushanka pipped Lahiru Kumara to the final spot. Wankhede Stadium is not a great venue for spinners, but Sri Lanka named two of the best going around: Wanindu hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
India 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Sanju Samson (wk), 5 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Shivam Mavi, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Kasun Rajitha, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
Shubman GillShivam MaviDasun ShanakaSri LankaIndiaIndia vs Sri LankaSri Lanka in India

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Match Coverage
All Match News

Irfan Pathan believes the back-up can be in the form of spin-bowling allrounder, given the 2023 World Cup will be in home conditions

Hardik said he would have batted anyway because India wanted to challenge themselves in bilateral games

"We know the Asian conditions really well. It's important how everyone starts and controls the game," Shanaka said

Stand-in captain says India are not out to settle any scores with Sri Lanka after the Asia Cup loss last year

Chance for new-look India to troubleshoot their T20 philosophy

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have not played a T20I since the World Cup last year, but they have a more settled starting XI

Chance for new-look India to troubleshoot their T20 philosophy
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Ishan Kishancaught3729
Shubman Gilllbw75
SA Yadavcaught710
SV Samsoncaught56
HH Pandyanot out2317
DJ Hoodanot out34
Extras(w 3)
Total85(4 wkts; 11.5 ovs)
